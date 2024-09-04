 Best portable vacuum cleaners for home: Top 10 options that are compact, powerful and easy to use - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Best portable vacuum cleaners for home: Top 10 options that are compact, powerful and easy to use

By Affiliate Desk
Sep 04, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Discover the best portable vacuum cleaners for home with our comprehensive list. Find the perfect cleaning solution for your needs.

Maintaining a clean home is essential, and portable vacuum cleaners provide both convenience and efficiency. Whether you're looking for a handheld, cordless, or compact model, we've compiled a list of the top 10 portable vacuum cleaners to assist you in making an informed choice. These vacuum cleaners come equipped with powerful suction and versatile attachments, catering to various cleaning needs and surfaces.

Effortlessly clean with best portable vacuum cleaners from our curated list.(Pexels)
Effortlessly clean with best portable vacuum cleaners from our curated list.(Pexels)

Our curated selection features models designed to tackle everyday messes and hard-to-reach areas with ease. From quick touch-ups to deep cleans, each vacuum cleaner offers unique features to enhance your cleaning routine. Explore our recommendations to find the ideal portable vacuum cleaner that meets your requirements, combining effectiveness with ease of use for a spotless home.

1.

AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a durable and efficient cleaning solution. With a powerful motor and washable dust cap, it offers convenient maintenance. The lightweight design and versatile attachments make it suitable for various cleaning tasks.

Specifications of AGARO 800-Watt Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

  • 800-Watt motor
  • Washable dust cap
  • Lightweight design
  • Versatile attachments
  • Durable construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Powerful suctionShort power cord
Easy maintenanceLimited battery life
Versatile cleaning 

2.

Eureka Forbes Compact Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Compact Vacuum Cleaner offers a compact and lightweight design for easy maneuverability. Its washable filter and dust cap ensure hassle-free maintenance. With strong suction power and a range of accessories, it provides thorough cleaning for your home.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Compact Vacuum Cleaner

  • Compact and lightweight
  • Washable filter
  • Strong suction power
  • Range of accessories
  • Efficient cleaning

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Compact designSmall dust cap capacity
Strong suctionLimited reach
Easy maintenance 

3.

AGARO Upright Vacuum Cleaner Handheld

The AGARO Upright Vacuum Cleaner combines upright and handheld capabilities for versatile cleaning. It features a powerful motor and a bagless design for easy maintenance. With multiple cleaning modes and HEPA filtration, it ensures thorough and hygienic cleaning.

Specifications of AGARO Upright Vacuum Cleaner

  • Upright and handheld modes
  • Powerful motor
  • Bagless design
  • Multiple cleaning modes
  • HEPA filtration

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Versatile cleaning modesHeavy to carry
Effective filtrationLimited battery life
Hygienic cleaning 

4.

INALSA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The INALSA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction and multiple accessories for comprehensive cleaning. Its lightweight and cordless design provide flexibility and convenience. With a washable filter and dust cap, it ensures easy maintenance for long-term use.

Specifications of INALSA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

  • Powerful suction
  • Multiple accessories
  • Cordless design
  • Washable filter
  • Lightweight construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Convenient cordless designLimited battery life
Versatile attachmentsSmall dust cap capacity
Easy maintenance 

Also read:How to choose the best robot vacuum cleaner: A comparison of Ecovacs and Dreame for your home cleaning needs

5.

Lyrovo Vacuum Cleaner for Home and Car

The Lyrovo Vacuum Cleaner is designed for both home and car cleaning, offering portability and versatility. Its strong suction power and long-lasting battery make it suitable for various cleaning tasks. With a range of attachments, it provides efficient cleaning for different surfaces.

Specifications of Lyrovo Vacuum Cleaner

  • Home and car cleaning
  • Strong suction power
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Versatile attachments
  • Efficient cleaning

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Versatile cleaningLimited dust cap capacity
Long battery lifeSlightly heavy
Portable design 

6.

AGARO Sapphire Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Sapphire Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner offers a lightweight and compact design for easy handling. Its rechargeable battery and efficient motor provide reliable performance. With a range of accessories and LED lights, it ensures thorough cleaning in various settings.

Specifications of AGARO Sapphire Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner

  • Rechargeable battery
  • Efficient motor
  • Compact and lightweight
  • Range of accessories
  • LED lights

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Portable and lightweightLimited battery life
Rechargeable batterySmall dust cap capacity
Thorough cleaning 

7.

Tusa Cordless Portable Vacuum Cleaner

The Tusa Cordless Portable Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction and a brushless motor for efficient cleaning. Its compact and cordless design ensures easy maneuverability. With a variety of attachments, it provides versatile cleaning for different surfaces and areas.

Specifications of Tusa Cordless Portable Vacuum Cleaner

  • Powerful suction
  • Brushless motor
  • Compact and cordless
  • Variety of attachments
  • Versatile cleaning

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Efficient cleaningLimited battery life
Easy maneuverabilitySmall dust cap capacity
Versatile attachments 

Also read:DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra heat review: Is this the best robot vacuum cleaner money can buy? Let's find out

8.

Roboson VC201 Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Roboson VC201 Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers convenient and efficient cleaning with its cordless design. Its rechargeable battery and powerful motor ensure reliable performance. With multiple attachments and a washable filter, it provides thorough cleaning for different surfaces.

Specifications of Roboson VC201 Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

  • Cordless design
  • Rechargeable battery
  • Powerful motor
  • Multiple attachments
  • Washable filter

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Convenient cordless designLimited battery life
Strong suction powerSmall dust cap capacity
Versatile attachments 

9.

UN1QUE Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The UN1QUE Stick Vacuum Cleaner offers adjustable settings and a lightweight design for versatile cleaning. Its strong suction power and washable filter ensure thorough cleaning for different surfaces. With a long-lasting battery and easy maneuverability, it provides efficient cleaning for your home.

Specifications of UN1QUE Stick Vacuum Cleaner

  • Adjustable settings
  • Lightweight design
  • Strong suction power
  • Washable filter
  • Long-lasting battery

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Versatile cleaningLimited dust cap capacity
Long battery lifeSlightly heavy
Easy maneuverability 

10.

WHJC Wireless Rechargeable Portable Vacuum Cleaner

The WHJC Wireless Rechargeable Portable Vacuum Cleaner offers a lightweight and portable solution for easy cleaning. Its rechargeable battery and strong suction power ensure efficient performance. With a range of attachments and a washable filter, it provides thorough cleaning for different areas.

Specifications of WHJC Wireless Rechargeable Portable Vacuum Cleaner

  • Wireless and rechargeable
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Strong suction power
  • Range of attachments
  • Washable filter

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Portable and lightweightLimited battery life
Rechargeable batterySmall dust cap capacity
Thorough cleaning 

Also read:Amazon offers on car and bike accessories: Up to 80% off on dash cams, tyre inflators, vacuum cleaners, and more

Top 3 features of best portable vacuum cleaners for home:

Best Portable Vacuum Cleaners for HomeMotor PowerBattery LifeSuction Power
AGARO 800-Watt Handheld800-Watt30 minsStrong
Eureka Forbes Compact700-Watt25 minsPowerful
AGARO Upright Handheld900-Watt35 minsHigh
INALSA Handheld750-Watt28 minsRobust
Lyrovo Vacuum Cleaner850-Watt30 minsStrong
AGARO Sapphire Rechargeable800-Watt25 minsPowerful
Tusa Cordless Portable900-Watt28 minsHigh
Roboson VC201 Handheld Cordless750-Watt30 minsStrong
UN1QUE Stick Vacuum Cleaner800-Watt35 minsPowerful
WHJC Wireless Rechargeable850-Watt25 minsStrong

Best value for money portable vacuum cleaner for home:

The INALSA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is the best value for money, offering powerful suction, versatile attachments, and easy maintenance at an affordable price. It provides efficient cleaning for different surfaces, making it a cost-effective choice for home cleaning.

Also read:Best water purifiers and vacuum cleaners: Top 10 options for clean drinking water and spotless interiors

Best overall portable vacuum cleaner for home:

The AGARO Upright Vacuum Cleaner Handheld stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its powerful motor, multiple cleaning modes, and HEPA filtration. It offers versatile and hygienic cleaning for a range of cleaning tasks, making it a top choice for home cleaning.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing best portable vacuum cleaners for home:

Suction power: Consider the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, as it determines its effectiveness in picking up dust and debris.

Battery life: For cordless models, check the battery life to ensure it meets your cleaning needs without frequent recharging.

Portability and weight: Evaluate the weight and design of the vacuum cleaner to ensure it’s easy to manoeuvre and store.

Attachments and accessories: Look for versatile attachments, such as crevice tools and brushes, to handle various surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.

Ease of maintenance: Choose a model that is easy to clean and maintain, with features like washable filters and simple dustbin emptying.

FAQs on Portable vacuum cleaner for home

  • What is the average price range for portable vacuum cleaners?

    The average price range for portable vacuum cleaners in India is between Rs. 3000 to Rs. 8000, depending on the brand, features, and specifications.

  • How long does the battery of these cordless vacuum cleaners last?

    The battery life of most cordless vacuum cleaners ranges from 25 to 35 minutes, providing sufficient cleaning time for various tasks.

  • Do these vacuum cleaners come with warranty coverage?

    Yes, most of the portable vacuum cleaners mentioned in our list come with a warranty period ranging from 1 to 3 years, offering assurance for your purchase.

  • Are the filters washable and reusable?

    Yes, the majority of these vacuum cleaners feature washable filters, allowing for easy maintenance and reuse, ensuring long-term effectiveness.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

