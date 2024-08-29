Amazon offers on car and bike accessories: Up to 80% off on dash cams, tyre inflators, vacuum cleaners, and more

If you are a backpacker or a weekend voyager, then we are sure, you spend most of your days on your two or four-wheeled vehicle. In such a scenario, keeping your vehicle top-notch before going for a trek or a weekend getaway with your family becomes a priority. There are a majority of car and bike accessories that often go unnoticed but play a vital role in keeping our wheelers in the best of condition. Amazon offers up to 80% off on car and bike accessories(Pexels)

If you too are looking for the right car and bike accessories for your vehicle, then you are at the right place. This comprehensive guide will help you pick the right accessory, that too at a lucrative discount of up to %. You can pick the best dash cam, car seat covers, mobile phone holders, helmets, portable chargers, vacuum cleaners, and what not during the Amazon sale on car and bike accessories.

So, have a look at the deal below before making the right choice.

Check out these dashcams:

A dash cam is an essential in-car device that records video footage of the road while driving. Equipped with high-resolution cameras, it provides clear visuals, ensuring crucial evidence in case of accidents or disputes. Many models come with features like night vision, wide-angle lenses, loop recording, and G-sensors for collision detection. Easy to install on the windscreen, it continuously monitors the surroundings, offering peace of mind and enhancing safety. Some dashcams also include GPS tracking and parking mode, making them invaluable for both daily commutes and long journeys.

Tyre inflator: A tyre inflator is a compact and powerful device designed to inflate car tyres quickly and efficiently. Ideal for emergencies, it ensures that your tyres maintain optimal pressure, enhancing fuel efficiency and prolonging tyre life. With a digital display and automatic shut-off, it prevents over-inflation, while the portable design allows easy storage in your vehicle. Many models come with multiple nozzles, making them versatile for inflating other items like bicycle tyres, sports equipment, and inflatable toys.

Check out tyre inflator:

Portable car charger: A portable car charger is a must-have accessory for keeping your electronic devices powered on the go. Designed to plug into your vehicle's 12V socket, it features multiple USB ports for charging smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets simultaneously. Compact and lightweight, it easily fits in your glove compartment or console. With fast-charging capabilities and built-in safety features like overcharge protection, it ensures your devices are charged safely and quickly during long drives or daily commutes.

Check out portable car charger:

Also Read: Car dash camera: Know all about the types, tips, tricks and 5 best picks



Handheld vacuum cleaner: A handheld vacuum cleaner is a versatile tool designed for quick and easy cleaning of your car's interior. Lightweight and portable, it effectively removes dust, dirt, and debris from seats, carpets, and hard-to-reach areas. Powered by rechargeable batteries or the car’s 12V socket, it offers convenience and flexibility. With multiple attachments, including crevice tools and brushes, it handles various surfaces and materials, making it an essential accessory for maintaining a clean and tidy vehicle.

Check out handheld vacuum cleaner:

Also Read: Confused about which vacuum cleaner to buy? Here is a guide to help you shop

Pressure washer: A pressure washer is a powerful cleaning tool designed to tackle tough dirt and grime on your vehicle. Delivering high-pressure water jets, it effectively cleans surfaces without the need for harsh chemicals. Ideal for washing cars, motorcycles, and other outdoor equipment, it saves time and effort. With adjustable nozzles, it allows for precise control over the water pressure, ensuring gentle cleaning of delicate surfaces and thorough washing of stubborn stains. Compact and easy to store, it’s perfect for regular vehicle maintenance.

Check out pressure washer:

Also Read: Revamp your car cleaning: Discover the 7 best pressure washers with superior power and ease



Car organizer: A car organizer is a practical accessory that helps keep your vehicle tidy and clutter-free. Designed with multiple compartments, it provides ample storage for essential items like documents, gadgets, and emergency tools. Whether placed in the trunk, back seat, or console, it maximizes space and ensures easy access to your belongings. Made from durable materials, it’s built to withstand daily use and offers a neat and organized interior, making your drives more comfortable and stress-free.

Check out car organizers:

Also Read: Best car cleaning water guns: Top 9 options that offer high-pressure water to remove all the dirt

Helmets: Helmets are essential safety gear for motorcycle and bicycle riders, providing crucial protection for the head in case of accidents. Available in various styles like full-face, half-face, and open-face, they cater to different riding preferences. Made from high-impact materials, helmets feature cushioned interiors, adjustable straps, and ventilation systems for comfort. Modern helmets also incorporate advanced technology like Bluetooth connectivity and integrated visors for enhanced convenience and safety, making them indispensable for every rider.

Check out helmets:

Also Read: Car seat organizer: Keep your car mess free with these top 7 picks

Saddlebags: Saddle bags are practical storage solutions designed for motorcycles, providing ample space for carrying essentials during rides. Mounted on either side of the bike, these bags are made from durable, weather-resistant materials, ensuring your belongings stay safe and dry. With multiple compartments and secure closures, they offer organized storage for tools, gear, and personal items. Ideal for long journeys or daily commutes, saddlebags enhance your bike's carrying capacity without compromising balance or aesthetics.

Check out saddlebags:

Mobile holders: Mobile holders are essential accessories for keeping your smartphone secure and accessible while driving. Designed to mount on your dashboard, windshield, or air vent, they hold your device in place, allowing hands-free navigation, calls, and music control. Adjustable and compatible with various phone sizes, mobile holders provide a safe and convenient way to use your smartphone on the go. With sturdy grips and 360-degree rotation, they ensure optimal viewing angles and prevent distractions, enhancing overall driving safety.

Check out mobile holders

Car seat covers: Car seat covers are protective accessories designed to shield your vehicle's seats from wear, spills, and stains. Available in various materials like leather, fabric, and neoprene, they offer comfort and style while preserving the original upholstery. Custom-fit or universal, car seat covers are easy to install and remove, allowing for quick cleaning and maintenance. They not only enhance the interior aesthetics but also extend the life of your car seats, making them a practical addition for any vehicle.





Check out car seat covers

Similar articles for you:

Best car accessories: Upgrade your vehicle with these top 10 game-changing tools for every driver

Best car phone mount: Top 8 picks to help you navigate your phone while driving

Best car dash cams for everyday commutes or trips: Top 7 options for enhanced safety while driving

Best cordless car washers: Ultimate portable cleaning solutions for your vehicle, top 6 options

FAQ for car and bike accessories: Can a dash cam record while my car is parked? A: Yes, many dash cams have a parking mode that records video when motion or impact is detected while the car is parked.

How do I know the correct tyre pressure? A: The recommended tyre pressure is usually found in your vehicle's manual or on a sticker inside the driver's door.

How many devices can I charge at once? A: It depends on the number of USB ports on the charger. Some models have multiple ports to charge several devices simultaneously.

Are saddle bags waterproof? A: Many saddle bags are made from weather-resistant materials, but it's advisable to check the product specifications for waterproof capabilities.

How do I choose the right helmet size? A: Measure the circumference of your head and refer to the manufacturer’s sizing chart to choose the correct helmet size.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.