Are you confused about which vacuum cleaner to buy? This comprehensive buying guide will help you pick the right one

Cleaning can prove to be one of the toughest tasks for anyone to accomplish. This is where the best vacuum cleaners come to the rescue. From tackling tiny spills and messes to deep cleaning your home, there is a wide range of vacuum cleaners to help you have a clean space with minimum effort. The perfect buying guide to help you find the right choice of vacuum cleaner for your needs.(Pexels)

Each model comes with unique features and benefits, making it difficult to determine which one best suits your needs. Whether you're looking for a powerful machine to tackle pet hair, a lightweight option for easy handling, or a versatile vacuum that can handle various surfaces, this buying guide is here to help. We’ll explore the different types of vacuum cleaners, key features to consider, and tips for making an informed decision. By understanding what to look for, you'll be better equipped to choose a vacuum cleaner that matches your cleaning requirements and budget.

Say goodbye to confusion and hello to a cleaner home with the right vacuum cleaner tailored to your specific needs. Let's dive into the details and make your purchasing process smoother and more confident.

Who needs a vacuum cleaner?

Everyone needs a vacuum cleaner. People with carpets, pets, or kids find it especially useful. It helps keep floors clean by removing dust, dirt, and hair. Even people with hard floors benefit, as vacuums can clean up crumbs and small debris quickly and easily.

What are the benefits of vacuuming every day?

Cleaner Floors: Daily vacuuming removes dust, dirt, and debris, keeping floors spotless.

Allergen Reduction: Regular vacuuming reduces allergens like pet dander and dust mites, improving air quality.

Longer Carpet Life: Frequent cleaning prevents dirt build-up, extending the lifespan of carpets.

Enhanced Appearance: Consistent vacuuming maintains a tidy and fresh-looking home.

Improved Hygiene: Daily removal of dirt and bacteria promotes a healthier living environment.

What makes a good vacuum cleaner?

A good vacuum cleaner has strong suction power, effective filtration to capture dust and allergens, and is easy to use. It should be durable, lightweight, and come with useful attachments for various surfaces. Additionally, it should be quiet, easy to empty, and have a long cord or battery life.

What are the different types of vacuum cleaners?

Upright Vacuum Cleaners Canister Vacuum Cleaners Stick Vacuum Cleaners Handheld Vacuum Cleaners Robot Vacuum Cleaners Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaners

Upright Vacuum Cleaners

These vacuums are ideal for large carpeted areas due to their powerful suction and wide cleaning path. They often come with adjustable heights to handle different carpet types and may include attachments for cleaning furniture and stairs. Their design makes them easy to store in small spaces.

How to use an upright vacuum cleaner?

To use an upright vacuum cleaner, first, plug it in and adjust the height setting for your carpet type. Turn it on and push it forward slowly, then pull it back towards you. Use attachments for edges and corners. Empty the dust bin or replace the bag when full.

Points to keep in mind before buying an upright vacuum cleaner:

Floor Type Compatibility: Ensure the vacuum is suitable for your flooring, whether carpet, hardwood, or both, to achieve effective cleaning results.

Suction Power: Check the suction strength to handle dirt and debris effectively, especially if you have pets or high-traffic areas.

Features and Attachments: Evaluate additional features such as HEPA filters, brush roll controls, and attachments for versatility in cleaning stairs, upholstery, and tight spaces.

Top 3 picks for the best upright vacuum cleaners available on Amazon:

Comparison table between the top 3 upright vacuum cleaners

Feature AGARO Regal Plus Upright Eureka Forbes 2-in-1 NXT Dreame U10 Cordless Special Features Portable, Lightweight, Bagless Lightweight, Compact, Bagless Cordless, Lightweight, LED Light Filter Type Disk HEPA (4 pieces) Cartridge Cordless No No Yes Capacity 0.8 litres 0.5 litres 0.5 litres Suction Power 6.5 kPa 13.5KPA 18,000 Pa Power Source AC Corded Electric Battery Powered

Canister Vacuum Cleaners

Canister vacuums are versatile and effective on both carpets and hard floors. They consist of a separate canister unit connected to the vacuum head by a hose, making them easy to move around and reach under furniture. They usually come with various attachments for different cleaning tasks.

How to use a canister vacuum cleaner?

Plug in the vacuum, attach the appropriate nozzle, and turn it on. Pull the canister behind you as you clean, moving the wand back and forth over surfaces. Use different attachments for various tasks like upholstery, corners, and drapes. Empty the canister when full.

Points to keep in mind before buying a canister vacuum cleaner:

Portability: Ensure it's lightweight and easy to move around, especially if you have stairs or multiple rooms.

Suction Power and Filtration: Check for strong suction and effective filtration, especially if you have allergies or pets.

Attachments and Versatility: Look for a variety of attachments for different cleaning tasks, such as upholstery, crevices, and hard floors.

Top 3 picks for the best canister vacuum cleaners available on Amazon:

Comparison table between the top 3 canister vacuum cleaners

Feature Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX KENT Force Cyclonic KSL 160 Special Features Compact, Lightweight, Bagless 3 swivel wheels, Auto Cord Winder HEPA Filter, Bagless, Low Noise Filter Type Cloth Cloth HEPA Filter Capacity 1.5 litres 2 litres 1 litre Wattage 370 Watts 1200 Watts 2000 Watts Warranty 2 years 1 year 1 year Surface Recommendation All floors Upholstery Hard Floor, Upholstery, Carpet

Stick Vacuum Cleaners

Stick vacuums are lightweight and often cordless, making them perfect for quick clean-ups and small spaces. They are easy to handle and store, often with wall-mounted charging stations. While they may not have the same power as larger vacuums, they are convenient for daily maintenance.

How to use a stick vacuum cleaner?

Turn on the vacuum and guide it over floors and surfaces. For cordless models, ensure it’s charged. Move it back and forth to pick up debris. Use attachments for corners and tight spaces. Empty the dust container regularly.

Points to keep in mind before buying a stick vacuum cleaner:

Battery Life: For cordless models, check the battery life to ensure it meets your cleaning needs.

Suction Power: Ensure it has adequate suction to handle your specific flooring and debris types.

Weight and Ease of Use: Look for a lightweight model that's easy to handle and store, especially for quick clean-ups and small spaces.

Top 3 picks for the best stick vacuum cleaners available on Amazon:

Comparison table between the top 3 stick vacuum cleaners

Feature Proscenic P10 Ultra Dyson V12S Detect Slim Submarine AGARO Regal Plus Special Features Cordless, Lightweight, Convertible Compact Portable, Lightweight, Bagless Filter Type 5-Stage HEPA Filter HEPA Filter Disk Capacity Not specified 0.35 litres 0.8 litres Wattage 250 Watts 1200 Watts 800 Watts Power Source Battery Powered Battery Powered AC Surface Recommendation All floors Hard Floor Hardwoods

Handheld Vacuum Cleaners

These compact and portable vacuums are perfect for cleaning cars, upholstery, and small spills. They are lightweight and easy to use, often with cordless designs for added convenience. Handheld vacuums are ideal for quick touch-ups and can reach places that larger vacuums cannot.

How to use a handheld vacuum cleaner?

Charge or plug in the vacuum. Hold and move it over surfaces, pressing the nozzle against debris for effective suction. Use attachments for different tasks like upholstery and car interiors. Empty the dust bin regularly and clean the filters as recommended.

Points to keep in mind before buying a handheld vacuum cleaner:

Battery Life: Check the runtime and charging time for cordless models.

Suction Power: Ensure it has sufficient power for your cleaning needs, such as pet hair or car cleaning.

Attachments and Versatility: Look for attachments like crevice tools and brush heads for versatile cleaning applications.

Top 3 picks for the best handheld vacuum cleaners available on Amazon:

Comparison table between the top 3 handheld vacuum cleaners

Feature Eureka Forbes Atom BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 Balzano Tornado Special Features Compact, Washable Filter Portable, Lightweight Portable, Multi-Purpose Filter Type Washable Filter Cloth Metal Capacity 0.5 litres 0.44 litres 500 ml Power Source Corded Electric Battery Powered Battery Powered Surface Recommendation Hard Floor Upholstery Multi-Surface Included Components Nozzle, Canister, HEPA Filter Vacuum Cleaner Nozzle Multiple Attachment Tools

Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Robot vacuums offer automated and convenient cleaning by navigating around your home on their own. They can be programmed to clean at specific times and return to their charging stations when done. While they may not replace a traditional vacuum for deep cleaning, they are great for daily upkeep.

How to use a robot vacuum cleaner?

Charge and program the vacuum to clean at scheduled times. Ensure floors are clear of obstacles. The robot navigates independently, cleaning floors automatically. Empty the dust bin and clean brushes regularly for optimal performance.

Points to keep in mind before buying a robot vacuum cleaner:

Navigation and Mapping: Look for models with advanced navigation systems to avoid obstacles and efficiently clean multiple rooms.

Battery Life and Charging: Check battery life and charging time to ensure sufficient coverage for your home size.

Floor Type Compatibility: Ensure it can handle your floor type (carpet, hardwood, etc.) and any transitions between surfaces.

Top 3 picks for the best robot vacuum cleaners available on Amazon:

Comparison table between the top 3 robot vacuum cleaners

Feature Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 ILIFE V3x Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS Special Features Advanced Laser Navigation, Smart Mapping, Turbo Suction Simultaneous Vacuuming and Mopping, Suction Power Boost Wet & Dry Simultaneous Cleaning, Advanced dToF Mapping Technology Surface Recommendation Tile Hard Floor, Tiles, Carpets, etc. Tile, Marble, Wood, Carpets, Granite, etc. Controller Type App Control, Button Control App Control App Control Colour Black White White Item Weight 4800 grams 1.81 kg 11.77 kg Included Components Nozzle, Canister, HEPA Filter Charging Dock, Adaptor, Dustbin and Water Tank, Brushes, Filters Charging Dock, Adaptor

Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaners

Wet/dry vacuums are versatile tools that can handle both wet and dry messes, making them ideal for workshops and garages. They are powerful enough to pick up large debris and liquids, often featuring large tanks and durable construction. These vacuums are essential for heavy-duty cleaning tasks.

How to use a wet and dry vacuum cleaner?

Plug in the vacuum and select the appropriate nozzle for wet or dry cleaning. Vacuum up debris or liquids, ensuring the correct filter is in place. Empty the tank promptly after use and clean filters as needed.

Points to keep in mind before buying a wet and dry vacuum cleaner:

Tank Capacity: Consider the size of the tank to handle both wet spills and dry debris effectively.

Power and Suction: Ensure it has strong suction power for both wet and dry cleaning tasks.

Attachments and Accessories: Look for a variety of attachments for different cleaning needs, such as crevice tools and floor brushes.

Top 3 picks for the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners available on Amazon:

Comparison table between the top 3 wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Feature BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Eureka Forbes Ultimo KARCHER Wd 3 V-17/4/20 Special Features Wet/Dry, Blower Function Wet/Dry, Blower Function, HEPA Filter Wet/Dry, Blower Function Surface Recommendation All floors Ceramic tile Hard Floor Form Factor Canister Canister Canister Capacity 8 litres 20 litres 17 litres Power Source Corded Electric Corded Electric Corded Electric Item Weight 3.4 kilograms 5.8 kilograms 6.6 kilograms

Let’s see a summary of the different types of vacuum cleaners

Type Pros Cons Best For Usage Upright Vacuum Powerful suction, good for carpets, easy to store. Can be heavy and bulky, less maneuverable. Large carpeted areas General home cleaning, especially carpets. Canister Vacuum Versatile, effective on both carpets and hard floors, manoeuvrable. The canister can be cumbersome, storage for hose and attachments. Homes with varied flooring types Cleaning stairs, under furniture, and different floor types. Stick Vacuum Lightweight, easy to manoeuvre, convenient for quick clean-ups. Less powerful suction, smaller dust bins. Small apartments, quick clean-ups Daily maintenance, small spaces, light debris. Handheld Vacuum Portable, lightweight, and great for spot cleaning and car interiors. Limited battery life, smaller capacity. Cars, upholstery, small spills Quick clean-ups, and portable cleaning tasks. Robot Vacuum Automated cleaning, hands-free operation, navigates independently. Expensive, may miss spots, and requires maintenance. Busy households, daily upkeep Scheduled cleaning, hands-free operation, and maintenance of cleanliness throughout the day. Wet/Dry Vacuum Versatile for wet and dry messes, powerful suction, large capacity. Bulkier, and louder, may require maintenance of filters. Workshops, garages, homes with pets Cleaning spills, workshop debris, and wet and dry surfaces.

