Best vacuum cleaners under 5000: Top 10 picks from biggest brands to make cleaning easy and affordable

Look, let's be real, keeping a home clean shouldn't feel like a chore, or empty your wallet. Sometimes, you just need a reliable vacuum that gets the job done without fuss. That's where our guide comes in. We've sifted through countless options to bring you the top 10 vacuum cleaners under ₹5000. Clean homes, happy wallets! Top 10 vacuum cleaners under ₹ 5000 for powerful, affordable cleaning from leading brands.

These aren't just any vacuums; they're from the brands you trust, designed to make cleaning easy and affordable. Imagine tackling dust and dirt with a machine that's both powerful and budget-friendly. We know how important it is to keep your space tidy, and we want to help you do it without breaking a sweat. Whether you're dealing with pet hair, crumbs, or everyday dust, these picks will have you covered. Let’s find the perfect cleaning companion for your home.

Want a clean home without the fuss? The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX, a top contender in best vacuum cleaners under ₹5000, delivers powerful 1200W suction. Free reusable bags and multiple accessories handle any mess. The dust bag indicator means no guessing. It's reliable cleaning, made easy for everyday homes.

Specifications Power 1200 Watts Accessories Multiple Included Dust Bags 3 Reusable Indicator Dust Bag Full Reasons to buy Strong suction for thorough cleaning. Multiple accessories for versatile use. Reasons to avoid Bagged design may require bag replacements. Standard design, not very compact. Click Here to Buy Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth ₹500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the strong suction and included accessories, finding it a reliable and effective cleaner for their homes.

Why choose this product?

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX offers powerful suction and versatile cleaning tools, ideal for those seeking reliable, budget-friendly performance

Spills? Dust? No problem. The BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1, a versatile choice among best vacuum cleaners under ₹5000, handles wet and dry messes with its 1000W suction. 8L capacity means less emptying. It's flexible cleaning, made reliable for everyday spills and messes. One-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications Type Wet & Dry Power 1000W Capacity 8L Warranty 1 Year Reasons to buy Handles both wet and dry spills. Large capacity for less frequent emptying. Reasons to avoid Canister design takes up more storage. 1000W might not be the strongest suction. Click Here to Buy BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the versatility of wet and dry cleaning, finding it handy for unexpected spills and general home use.

Why choose this product?

The BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 offers flexible wet and dry cleaning, ideal for homes needing a versatile and reliable cleaner.

Got spills and dust? This INALSA WD 10, one of the best vacuum cleaners under ₹5000, tackles both wet and dry messes with a strong 1200W motor and 17 kPa suction. The 10L capacity means less emptying, and the blower function and HEPA filter ensure thorough cleaning. It's a proper all-rounder, made for any home.

Specifications Type Wet & Dry Power 1200W, 17 kPa Capacity 10L Filter HEPA Reasons to buy Powerful suction and blower function. Large capacity and HEPA filter. Reasons to avoid Larger size, may require more storage. Can be a bit noisy. Click Here to Buy INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the strong suction and wet/dry capability excellent, also appreciating the blower function and HEPA filter for thorough cleaning.

Why choose this product?

The INALSA WD 10 offers powerful, versatile cleaning with a large capacity and HEPA filtration, ideal for comprehensive home cleaning.

Dust bunnies gathering? The Eureka Forbes Compact gets right to it, a proper little worker among best vacuum cleaners under ₹5000. It's got 700W of suction, plus a blower, all tucked into a design that's easy to lug about. You get a washable HEPA filter, six tools for all sorts of nooks, and it won't take up half your cupboard. Cleaning shouldn't be a wrestle, and this one keeps it simple. One year's warranty, just in case.

Specifications Power 700W Filter Washable HEPA Accessories 6 Included Warranty 1 Year Reasons to buy Lightweight and compact for easy storage. Washable HEPA filter for cleaner air. Reasons to avoid 700W may not be ideal for heavy-duty cleaning. Smaller capacity means more frequent emptying. Click Here to Buy Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the compact size and lightweight design, finding it perfect for quick cleanups and smaller homes.

Why choose this product?

The Eureka Forbes Compact offers lightweight, easy-to-use cleaning with a washable HEPA filter, ideal for those seeking practical, space-saving solutions.

Need a quick clean-up? The AGARO Rapid, a solid choice among best vacuum cleaners under ₹5000, tackles wet and dry messes with 1000W and 16.5 kPa suction. 10L tank means less emptying, and the blower function handles leaves or dust. It’s got the power for everyday needs, without fuss.

Specifications Type Wet & Dry Power 1000W, 16.5 kPa Capacity 10L Body Plastic Reasons to buy Versatile wet and dry cleaning. Strong suction and blower function. Reasons to avoid Plastic body may not be as durable as metal. Can be a bit noisy during operation. Click Here to Buy AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find it effective for general cleaning, especially appreciating the wet and dry capabilities and the powerful suction.

Why choose this product?

The AGARO Rapid offers versatile wet and dry cleaning with strong suction, ideal for quick and efficient home cleanups.

For quick cleanups around the house, the AGARO Regal Plus is a smart choice. As one of the best vacuum cleaners under ₹5000, it's a 2-in-1 stick and handheld, so you're covered for both floors and those tricky spots. With 800W and 6.5 kPa suction, it handles dry messes without fuss. Plus, the bagless design means emptying is a breeze. It’s all about convenient cleaning, just when you need it.

Specifications Type 2-in-1 (Handheld & Stick) Power 800W, 6.5 kPa Design Bagless Usage Dry Vacuuming Reasons to buy Versatile 2-in-1 design. Bagless for easy emptying. Reasons to avoid Suction might not be ideal for heavy-duty cleaning. Smaller capacity for handheld use. Click Here to Buy AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-In-1, Handheld & Stick, Dry Vacuuming, For Home Use, 800 Watts, 6.5 kPa Suction power, Bagless, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the 2-in-1 versatility, finding it handy for quick cleanups and reaching tight spaces.

Why choose this product?

The AGARO Regal Plus offers versatile 2-in-1 cleaning for quick touch-ups, ideal for those seeking convenience and flexibility.

For thorough home cleaning, the KENT Storm, a smart option among best vacuum cleaners under ₹5000, uses Cyclone5 technology and a HEPA filter for effective dust removal. 600W tackles floors, curtains, and sofas. Bagless design means easy emptying. It's comprehensive cleaning, made hygienic for any home.

Specifications Power 600W Technology Cyclone5 Filter HEPA Design Bagless Reasons to buy Cyclone5 technology and HEPA filter for effective cleaning. Bagless design for easy maintenance. Reasons to avoid 600W may not be ideal for heavy-duty messes. Some users find it slightly noisy. Click Here to Buy KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 600W | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floors, Curtains, Carpets, Sofa | Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the effective filtration and ease of emptying, finding it ideal for allergy sufferers and general home cleanliness.

Why choose this product?

The KENT Storm offers hygienic, efficient cleaning with Cyclone5 technology and a HEPA filter, ideal for those seeking thorough dust removal.

For big messes and tough jobs, the INALSA WD 15, a powerful choice among best vacuum cleaners under ₹5000, handles wet and dry with 1400W and 20 kPa suction. 15L tank means less emptying. Blower and HEPA filter ensure thorough cleaning. Stainless steel body means it's built to last. It's serious cleaning, made for any household.

Specifications Type Wet & Dry Power 1400W, 20 kPa Capacity 15L Body Stainless Steel Reasons to buy Powerful suction and large capacity. Durable stainless steel body. Reasons to avoid Larger size, may require significant storage. Can be quite heavy and noisy. Click Here to Buy INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find it very powerful and reliable for large cleaning tasks, appreciating the stainless steel build and large capacity.

Why choose this product?

The INALSA WD 15 offers powerful, durable cleaning with a large capacity, ideal for tackling substantial messes and long-term use.

Want floors clean and sparkling? The Inalsa Ozoy Premium, a clever choice among best vacuum cleaners under ₹5000, combines vacuuming and mopping. 900W and 18 kPa suction tackle dust, while the electric mop handles spills. 5-level filtration means cleaner air. Handheld mode for quick clean-ups. It’s a two-in-one wonder, made for easy home care.

Specifications Power 900W, 18 kPa Function Vacuum & Mop Filtration 5-Level Mode Handheld Reasons to buy Combines vacuuming and mopping. Handheld mode for versatility. Reasons to avoid Mopping function may require frequent pad changes. 900W may not be ideal for heavy-duty vacuuming. Click Here to Buy Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner with Mop for Floor Cleaning|900 W Motor with Strong 18 KPA Suction|Electric Mop for Floor Cleaning|5 Level Efficient Filtration|Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home(Ozoy Premium)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the convenience of the combined vacuum and mop, finding it a time-saving solution for daily floor cleaning.

Why choose this product?

The Inalsa Ozoy Premium offers combined vacuuming and mopping with handheld versatility, ideal for those seeking efficient, all-in-one floor care.

For those tackling proper messes, the IBELL 2012WBPLUS is a real workhorse. As one of the best vacuum cleaners under ₹5000, it's built for wet and dry, with a solid 1400W of power. That 20L steel drum? Means you're not constantly emptying it. Plus, it blows and sucks, so you're covered for all sorts. It's a proper tough bit of kit, without costing a fortune.

Specifications Capacity 20L Power 1400W Body 410 Grade Steel Function Wet & Dry, Blowing Reasons to buy Large capacity and powerful suction. Durable steel drum construction. Reasons to avoid Larger size, requires significant storage. Can be heavy and noisy during operation. Click Here to Buy IBELL 2012WBPLUS Vacuum Cleaner 20L, 1400W, with Wet and Dry Blowing & Suction, 410 Grade Steel Drum (Yellow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the large capacity and powerful performance, finding it reliable for heavy-duty cleaning tasks.

Why choose this product?

The IBELL 2012WBPLUS offers robust, high-capacity cleaning with a durable steel drum, ideal for tackling substantial messes.

Which vacuum cleaner offers the best balance of suction power and filtration for allergy sufferers?

Look for models with HEPA filters and strong suction, ideally 1200W or more. Bagless designs with cyclone technology ensure efficient dust separation. Consider sealed systems to prevent allergens from re-entering the air, ensuring a healthier home environment.

How does the type of flooring in my home influence the choice of vacuum cleaner?

For carpets, choose a vacuum with a motorised brush roll and strong suction. Hard floors benefit from soft brush attachments and gentle suction. Wet and dry models suit homes with frequent spills. Upright vacuums are ideal for large areas, while handhelds suit spot cleaning.

What features should I prioritise in a vacuum cleaner for a home with pets?

Pet hair requires powerful suction and specialised brush attachments. Look for models with tangle-free brush rolls and HEPA filters to trap allergens. Large capacity tanks reduce emptying frequency. Consider a handheld option for quick cleanups on furniture and upholstery.

How do I determine the best vacuum cleaner for small spaces and easy storage?

Compact, lightweight models with cord storage and upright or stick designs are ideal. Look for handheld options for tight spaces. Bagless designs simplify emptying. Consider 2-in-1 models for versatile cleaning. Evaluate cord length and manoeuvrability for efficient use in small homes.

Factors to consider when buying a new vacuum cleaners under ₹ 5000

Suction Power : Check wattage (W) and kPa for effective dirt removal.

: Check wattage (W) and kPa for effective dirt removal. Filtration : HEPA filters are essential for allergy sufferers and clean air.

: HEPA filters are essential for allergy sufferers and clean air. Type & Capacity : Consider wet/dry, bagged/bagless, and tank size for your needs.

: Consider wet/dry, bagged/bagless, and tank size for your needs. Accessories : Ensure attachments suit your cleaning tasks (floors, upholstery, crevices).

: Ensure attachments suit your cleaning tasks (floors, upholstery, crevices). Size & Weight : Opt for a compact, lightweight model for easy storage and use.

: Opt for a compact, lightweight model for easy storage and use. Warranty & Brand: Choose a reputable brand with a good warranty for reliability.

Top 3 features of the best vacuum cleaners under ₹ 5000

Best vacuum cleaners under ₹ 5000 Type Power/Suction Capacity/Design Key Features Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Dry, Bagged 1200W Bagged, Standard Multiple Accessories, Dust Bag Full Indicator BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet & Dry, Canister 1000W 8L Canister Wet & Dry Cleaning, Canister Body INALSA WD 10 Wet & Dry, Canister 1200W, 17 kPa 10L Canister Blower Function, HEPA Filtration Eureka Forbes Compact Dry, Compact 700W Compact, Bagless Washable HEPA Filter, 6 Included Accessories AGARO Rapid Wet & Dry, Canister 1000W, 16.5 kPa 10L Canister Blower Function, Plastic Body Construction AGARO Regal Plus 2-in-1 (Stick/Handheld) 800W, 6.5 kPa Bagless, Convertible Bagless, Handheld Mode, Upright/Stick Design KENT Storm Dry, Bagless 600W Bagless, Cyclone5 Cyclone5 Technology, HEPA Filtration INALSA WD 15 Wet & Dry, Canister 1400W, 20 kPa 15L Canister Stainless Steel Body, Blower Function Inalsa Ozoy Premium Vacuum & Mop, Handheld 900W, 18 kPa Combination, Handheld 5-Level Filtration, Integrated Mopping Function IBELL 2012WBPLUS Wet & Dry, Drum 1400W 20L Steel Drum 410 Grade Steel Drum, Wet & Dry Blowing Function

FAQs on vacuum cleaners under ₹5000 Are bagless vacuums better? Bagless models are convenient for emptying. Bagged models may offer better filtration, choose what suits your needs.

Can wet/dry vacuums clean carpets? Yes, but ensure the model has appropriate carpet attachments. Wet/dry vacuums handle spills and dry debris effectively.

How important is HEPA filtration? HEPA filters trap fine dust and allergens, crucial for allergy sufferers and cleaner indoor air quality.

What's the ideal wattage for home use? 1000W to 1400W provides strong suction for most home cleaning needs. Consider your flooring types.

Are handheld vacuums useful? Handhelds are excellent for quick cleanups, upholstery, and reaching tight spaces. They complement a main vacuum cleaner.

