Best vacuum cleaners under 5000: Top 10 picks from biggest brands to make cleaning easy and affordable

ByBharat Sharma
Mar 18, 2025 02:41 PM IST

Discover top-rated vacuum cleaners under ₹5000. Our guide features 10 picks from leading brands, offering powerful cleaning without straining your budget.

Best overall product

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Great ratings

BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

On discount

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rapid cleaning

AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red. View Details checkDetails

₹3,569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-In-1, Handheld & Stick, Dry Vacuuming, For Home Use, 800 Watts, 6.5 kPa Suction power, Bagless, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,155

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Latest tech

KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 600W | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floors, Curtains, Carpets, Sofa | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹2,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15) View Details checkDetails

₹4,195

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner with Mop for Floor Cleaning|900 W Motor with Strong 18 KPA Suction|Electric Mop for Floor Cleaning|5 Level Efficient Filtration|Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home(Ozoy Premium) View Details checkDetails

₹3,595

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IBELL 2012WBPLUS Vacuum Cleaner 20L, 1400W, with Wet and Dry Blowing & Suction, 410 Grade Steel Drum (Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹4,180

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Look, let's be real, keeping a home clean shouldn't feel like a chore, or empty your wallet. Sometimes, you just need a reliable vacuum that gets the job done without fuss. That's where our guide comes in. We've sifted through countless options to bring you the top 10 vacuum cleaners under 5000.

Clean homes, happy wallets! Top 10 vacuum cleaners under ₹5000 for powerful, affordable cleaning from leading brands.
Clean homes, happy wallets! Top 10 vacuum cleaners under 5000 for powerful, affordable cleaning from leading brands.

These aren't just any vacuums; they're from the brands you trust, designed to make cleaning easy and affordable. Imagine tackling dust and dirt with a machine that's both powerful and budget-friendly. We know how important it is to keep your space tidy, and we want to help you do it without breaking a sweat. Whether you're dealing with pet hair, crumbs, or everyday dust, these picks will have you covered. Let’s find the perfect cleaning companion for your home.

Want a clean home without the fuss? The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX, a top contender in best vacuum cleaners under 5000, delivers powerful 1200W suction. Free reusable bags and multiple accessories handle any mess. The dust bag indicator means no guessing. It's reliable cleaning, made easy for everyday homes.

Specifications

Power
1200 Watts
Accessories
Multiple Included
Dust Bags
3 Reusable
Indicator
Dust Bag Full

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong suction for thorough cleaning.

affiliate-tick

Multiple accessories for versatile use.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bagged design may require bag replacements.

affiliate-cross

Standard design, not very compact.

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the strong suction and included accessories, finding it a reliable and effective cleaner for their homes.

Why choose this product?

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX offers powerful suction and versatile cleaning tools, ideal for those seeking reliable, budget-friendly performance

Spills? Dust? No problem. The BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1, a versatile choice among best vacuum cleaners under 5000, handles wet and dry messes with its 1000W suction. 8L capacity means less emptying. It's flexible cleaning, made reliable for everyday spills and messes. One-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications

Type
Wet & Dry
Power
1000W
Capacity
8L
Warranty
1 Year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Handles both wet and dry spills.

affiliate-tick

Large capacity for less frequent emptying.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Canister design takes up more storage.

affiliate-cross

1000W might not be the strongest suction.

BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the versatility of wet and dry cleaning, finding it handy for unexpected spills and general home use.

Why choose this product?

The BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 offers flexible wet and dry cleaning, ideal for homes needing a versatile and reliable cleaner.

Got spills and dust? This INALSA WD 10, one of the best vacuum cleaners under 5000, tackles both wet and dry messes with a strong 1200W motor and 17 kPa suction. The 10L capacity means less emptying, and the blower function and HEPA filter ensure thorough cleaning. It's a proper all-rounder, made for any home.

Specifications

Type
Wet & Dry
Power
1200W, 17 kPa
Capacity
10L
Filter
HEPA

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful suction and blower function.

affiliate-tick

Large capacity and HEPA filter.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Larger size, may require more storage.

affiliate-cross

Can be a bit noisy.

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the strong suction and wet/dry capability excellent, also appreciating the blower function and HEPA filter for thorough cleaning.

Why choose this product?

The INALSA WD 10 offers powerful, versatile cleaning with a large capacity and HEPA filtration, ideal for comprehensive home cleaning.

Dust bunnies gathering? The Eureka Forbes Compact gets right to it, a proper little worker among best vacuum cleaners under 5000. It's got 700W of suction, plus a blower, all tucked into a design that's easy to lug about. You get a washable HEPA filter, six tools for all sorts of nooks, and it won't take up half your cupboard. Cleaning shouldn't be a wrestle, and this one keeps it simple. One year's warranty, just in case.

Specifications

Power
700W
Filter
Washable HEPA
Accessories
6 Included
Warranty
1 Year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and compact for easy storage.

affiliate-tick

Washable HEPA filter for cleaner air.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

700W may not be ideal for heavy-duty cleaning.

affiliate-cross

Smaller capacity means more frequent emptying.

Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the compact size and lightweight design, finding it perfect for quick cleanups and smaller homes.

Why choose this product?

The Eureka Forbes Compact offers lightweight, easy-to-use cleaning with a washable HEPA filter, ideal for those seeking practical, space-saving solutions.

Need a quick clean-up? The AGARO Rapid, a solid choice among best vacuum cleaners under 5000, tackles wet and dry messes with 1000W and 16.5 kPa suction. 10L tank means less emptying, and the blower function handles leaves or dust. It’s got the power for everyday needs, without fuss.

Specifications

Type
Wet & Dry
Power
1000W, 16.5 kPa
Capacity
10L
Body
Plastic

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile wet and dry cleaning.

affiliate-tick

Strong suction and blower function.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Plastic body may not be as durable as metal.

affiliate-cross

Can be a bit noisy during operation.

AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find it effective for general cleaning, especially appreciating the wet and dry capabilities and the powerful suction.

Why choose this product?

The AGARO Rapid offers versatile wet and dry cleaning with strong suction, ideal for quick and efficient home cleanups.

For quick cleanups around the house, the AGARO Regal Plus is a smart choice. As one of the best vacuum cleaners under 5000, it's a 2-in-1 stick and handheld, so you're covered for both floors and those tricky spots. With 800W and 6.5 kPa suction, it handles dry messes without fuss. Plus, the bagless design means emptying is a breeze. It’s all about convenient cleaning, just when you need it.

Specifications

Type
2-in-1 (Handheld & Stick)
Power
800W, 6.5 kPa
Design
Bagless
Usage
Dry Vacuuming

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile 2-in-1 design.

affiliate-tick

Bagless for easy emptying.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Suction might not be ideal for heavy-duty cleaning.

affiliate-cross

Smaller capacity for handheld use.

AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-In-1, Handheld & Stick, Dry Vacuuming, For Home Use, 800 Watts, 6.5 kPa Suction power, Bagless, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the 2-in-1 versatility, finding it handy for quick cleanups and reaching tight spaces.

Why choose this product?

The AGARO Regal Plus offers versatile 2-in-1 cleaning for quick touch-ups, ideal for those seeking convenience and flexibility.

For thorough home cleaning, the KENT Storm, a smart option among best vacuum cleaners under 5000, uses Cyclone5 technology and a HEPA filter for effective dust removal. 600W tackles floors, curtains, and sofas. Bagless design means easy emptying. It's comprehensive cleaning, made hygienic for any home.

Specifications

Power
600W
Technology
Cyclone5
Filter
HEPA
Design
Bagless

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Cyclone5 technology and HEPA filter for effective cleaning.

affiliate-tick

Bagless design for easy maintenance.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

600W may not be ideal for heavy-duty messes.

affiliate-cross

Some users find it slightly noisy.

KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 600W | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floors, Curtains, Carpets, Sofa | Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the effective filtration and ease of emptying, finding it ideal for allergy sufferers and general home cleanliness.

Why choose this product?

The KENT Storm offers hygienic, efficient cleaning with Cyclone5 technology and a HEPA filter, ideal for those seeking thorough dust removal.

For big messes and tough jobs, the INALSA WD 15, a powerful choice among best vacuum cleaners under 5000, handles wet and dry with 1400W and 20 kPa suction. 15L tank means less emptying. Blower and HEPA filter ensure thorough cleaning. Stainless steel body means it's built to last. It's serious cleaning, made for any household.

Specifications

Type
Wet & Dry
Power
1400W, 20 kPa
Capacity
15L
Body
Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful suction and large capacity.

affiliate-tick

Durable stainless steel body.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Larger size, may require significant storage.

affiliate-cross

Can be quite heavy and noisy.

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find it very powerful and reliable for large cleaning tasks, appreciating the stainless steel build and large capacity.

Why choose this product?

The INALSA WD 15 offers powerful, durable cleaning with a large capacity, ideal for tackling substantial messes and long-term use.

Want floors clean and sparkling? The Inalsa Ozoy Premium, a clever choice among best vacuum cleaners under 5000, combines vacuuming and mopping. 900W and 18 kPa suction tackle dust, while the electric mop handles spills. 5-level filtration means cleaner air. Handheld mode for quick clean-ups. It’s a two-in-one wonder, made for easy home care.

Specifications

Power
900W, 18 kPa
Function
Vacuum & Mop
Filtration
5-Level
Mode
Handheld

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Combines vacuuming and mopping.

affiliate-tick

Handheld mode for versatility.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mopping function may require frequent pad changes.

affiliate-cross

900W may not be ideal for heavy-duty vacuuming.

Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner with Mop for Floor Cleaning|900 W Motor with Strong 18 KPA Suction|Electric Mop for Floor Cleaning|5 Level Efficient Filtration|Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home(Ozoy Premium)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the convenience of the combined vacuum and mop, finding it a time-saving solution for daily floor cleaning.

Why choose this product?

The Inalsa Ozoy Premium offers combined vacuuming and mopping with handheld versatility, ideal for those seeking efficient, all-in-one floor care.

For those tackling proper messes, the IBELL 2012WBPLUS is a real workhorse. As one of the best vacuum cleaners under 5000, it's built for wet and dry, with a solid 1400W of power. That 20L steel drum? Means you're not constantly emptying it. Plus, it blows and sucks, so you're covered for all sorts. It's a proper tough bit of kit, without costing a fortune.

Specifications

Capacity
20L
Power
1400W
Body
410 Grade Steel
Function
Wet & Dry, Blowing

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large capacity and powerful suction.

affiliate-tick

Durable steel drum construction.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Larger size, requires significant storage.

affiliate-cross

Can be heavy and noisy during operation.

IBELL 2012WBPLUS Vacuum Cleaner 20L, 1400W, with Wet and Dry Blowing & Suction, 410 Grade Steel Drum (Yellow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the large capacity and powerful performance, finding it reliable for heavy-duty cleaning tasks.

Why choose this product?

The IBELL 2012WBPLUS offers robust, high-capacity cleaning with a durable steel drum, ideal for tackling substantial messes.

Which vacuum cleaner offers the best balance of suction power and filtration for allergy sufferers?

Look for models with HEPA filters and strong suction, ideally 1200W or more. Bagless designs with cyclone technology ensure efficient dust separation. Consider sealed systems to prevent allergens from re-entering the air, ensuring a healthier home environment.

How does the type of flooring in my home influence the choice of vacuum cleaner?

For carpets, choose a vacuum with a motorised brush roll and strong suction. Hard floors benefit from soft brush attachments and gentle suction. Wet and dry models suit homes with frequent spills. Upright vacuums are ideal for large areas, while handhelds suit spot cleaning.

What features should I prioritise in a vacuum cleaner for a home with pets?

Pet hair requires powerful suction and specialised brush attachments. Look for models with tangle-free brush rolls and HEPA filters to trap allergens. Large capacity tanks reduce emptying frequency. Consider a handheld option for quick cleanups on furniture and upholstery.

How do I determine the best vacuum cleaner for small spaces and easy storage?

Compact, lightweight models with cord storage and upright or stick designs are ideal. Look for handheld options for tight spaces. Bagless designs simplify emptying. Consider 2-in-1 models for versatile cleaning. Evaluate cord length and manoeuvrability for efficient use in small homes.

Factors to consider when buying a new vacuum cleaners under 5000

  • Suction Power: Check wattage (W) and kPa for effective dirt removal.
  • Filtration: HEPA filters are essential for allergy sufferers and clean air.
  • Type & Capacity: Consider wet/dry, bagged/bagless, and tank size for your needs.
  • Accessories: Ensure attachments suit your cleaning tasks (floors, upholstery, crevices).
  • Size & Weight: Opt for a compact, lightweight model for easy storage and use.
  • Warranty & Brand: Choose a reputable brand with a good warranty for reliability.

Top 3 features of the best vacuum cleaners under 5000

Best vacuum cleaners under 5000TypePower/SuctionCapacity/DesignKey Features
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DXDry, Bagged1200WBagged, StandardMultiple Accessories, Dust Bag Full Indicator
BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1Wet & Dry, Canister1000W8L CanisterWet & Dry Cleaning, Canister Body
INALSA WD 10Wet & Dry, Canister1200W, 17 kPa10L CanisterBlower Function, HEPA Filtration
Eureka Forbes CompactDry, Compact700WCompact, BaglessWashable HEPA Filter, 6 Included Accessories
AGARO RapidWet & Dry, Canister1000W, 16.5 kPa10L CanisterBlower Function, Plastic Body Construction
AGARO Regal Plus2-in-1 (Stick/Handheld)800W, 6.5 kPaBagless, ConvertibleBagless, Handheld Mode, Upright/Stick Design
KENT StormDry, Bagless600WBagless, Cyclone5Cyclone5 Technology, HEPA Filtration
INALSA WD 15Wet & Dry, Canister1400W, 20 kPa15L CanisterStainless Steel Body, Blower Function
Inalsa Ozoy PremiumVacuum & Mop, Handheld900W, 18 kPaCombination, Handheld5-Level Filtration, Integrated Mopping Function
IBELL 2012WBPLUSWet & Dry, Drum1400W20L Steel Drum410 Grade Steel Drum, Wet & Dry Blowing Function

FAQs on vacuum cleaners under ₹5000

  • Are bagless vacuums better?

    Bagless models are convenient for emptying. Bagged models may offer better filtration, choose what suits your needs.

  • Can wet/dry vacuums clean carpets?

    Yes, but ensure the model has appropriate carpet attachments. Wet/dry vacuums handle spills and dry debris effectively.

  • How important is HEPA filtration?

    HEPA filters trap fine dust and allergens, crucial for allergy sufferers and cleaner indoor air quality.

  • What's the ideal wattage for home use?

    1000W to 1400W provides strong suction for most home cleaning needs. Consider your flooring types.

  • Are handheld vacuums useful?

    Handhelds are excellent for quick cleanups, upholstery, and reaching tight spaces. They complement a main vacuum cleaner.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

