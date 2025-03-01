Vacuum cleaners at up to 88% off! Grab Amazon best offers on cordless and robotic models from Dyson, Philips, and more
Mar 01, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Vacuum cleaners at up to 88% off! Explore Amazon’s best offers on wet and dry, canister, cordless, and robotic models from Dyson, Philips, and Eureka Forbes.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
DREAME X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum with Removable & Liftable Mop, 12,000Pa Suction, Side Brush Extensive Cleaning, 158°F Mop & Washboard Self Cleaning, Auto-Empty, Auto Refill, liftable Brushes View Details
|
₹89,999
|
|
|
DREAME D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, 4000Pa Strong Suction, DreameBot Vacuum Robot Sweep and Mop 2-in-1, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, Alexa/App/WiFi, Ideal for Pet Hair View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 2in1 Handheld & Stick, 500W Brushless Motor, 28 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Rechargeable, Rotary Brush, Bagless Dry Vacumming, Red View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
DREAME R10 Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 65 Mins Long Runtime Stick Vacuum, Lightweight and Anti-Tangle, 150 AW Robust Suction Handheld Vacuum for Hard Floor, Pet Hair and Carpet View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
AGARO Royal Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, Home Use,Pet Hair Removing,Cyclonic Suction System,75 Air Watts Suction Power, Rolling Brush, Dry Vacuuming, 170° Swivel Steering, Grey and Red, HEPA Filter View Details
|
₹4,799
|
|
|
Dyson Big Ball|Powerful Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Free Serv |Powerful Suction for Whole Home deep Cleaning |Suitable for All Floors |1.6L Large bin and 22ft Long Cord with auto retraction View Details
|
₹29,899
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15) View Details
|
₹4,195
|
|
|
AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red. View Details
|
|
|
|
BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 High Suction Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner&Blower With HEPA Filter&Reusable Dustbag Suitable For Both Household&Professional Use, 15-Litre 1400 Watt 16 Kpa,1 Yr Warranty (Red/Grey) View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Bosch GAS 15 PS Heavy Duty Corded Electric Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1,100W, 270 mbar, 10 Litre Tank , 6 kg + Nozzle & Accessories, 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹13,989
|
|
|
Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|HydroSteam Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress & Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel) View Details
|
|
|
|
American MICRONIC- Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 21 Litre Stainless Steel with Blower & HEPA Filter, 1600 Watts Motor 28 KPa Suction with Washable dust Bag (Red/Black/Steel)-AMI-VCD21-1600WDx View Details
|
₹8,879
|
|
|
Lifelong Aspire 1000-Watt,10-Litre Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner,Blower Function-for Home/Office/Car Use with High Power Suction; with Multiple Accessories; 1 Year Warranty (Red&Black),10 Liter,Cloth View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 years warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
dreame D9 Max Gen2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6000Pa Vacuum Robot with Mop Function, Movable Brush, Multi-Floor Maps, Ideal for Carpets, Hard Floors and Pet Hair, Black, 285 minutes View Details
|
|
|
|
KARCHER RCV 3, 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping, 2500 Pa Suction Power, 3200 mAh Battery, 120 Min Runtime, Advanced LiDAR Technology, Fall Sensors, Smart App Control, German Tech, White View Details
|
₹21,999
|
|
|
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2Pro , 3000 Pa Strong Suction, 5200 mAh Battery,Professional Mopping 2.0, Next gen LDS Laser Navigation , Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control View Details
|
|
|
|
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details
|
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Bin (65 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
NARWAL Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo, 8200Pa Suction, Auto Mop Drying/Washing, Zero-Tangling, DirtSense™, Maintenance-Free Base, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping | NextGen AI+Lidar 2.0 | 360°Real-time Mapping | Free Virtual Demo | PetPro | Virtual Demo | Works on SmartApp View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 60-Day Self-Empty, 4000Pa Strong Suction, 3200mAh Battery with Smart LiDAR Navigation, Pet Hair Friendly, Wi-Fi & Voice Control—Cleans 3500sqft View Details
|
|
|
|
dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer with Self-Cleaning Base Station (Dust Drain, Automatic Cleaning) AI Obstacle Detection 3D, 5300Pa Suction Power, 210 Minutes Battery, WiFi/APP/Alexa View Details
|
₹49,999
|
|
|
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey, 0.54 Liter, Cartridge, 1 Count View Details
|
₹29,659
|
|
|
Philips Domestic Appliances SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Vacuum Cleaner FC6728/01 with Vacuum and mop System Denim Blue Metallic, Medium View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 7 kPa Suction Power, Rechargeable Battery, Deep Clean Carpet to Hard Floor View Details
|
₹6,599
|
|
|
Lifelong Vacuum Cleaner for Home - Cordless & Hoseless with 0.5L Dust Capacity - 130W Rechargeable with Cyclonic Technology Used as Sofa, Bed, Floor Carpet & Kitchen Dust Cleaner (Red & White) View Details
|
₹5,599
|
|
|
amazon basics Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With 350 W Power Suction, Rechargeable 2000 Mah Battery, Low Sound And 1 Year Warranty , Black, 0.6 Liter, Hepa, 5 Count View Details
|
₹9,857
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Kordfree K20 SuperSilent Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Powerful 24 KPa Suction | 50 Min Runtime | Removable Battery| Handheld & Upright| Cyclonic Tech| 4 Accessories| HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details
|
|
|
|
AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Tineco S5 Combo, World No 1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Wet & Dry Automatic Floor Washer & Handheld Cordless Vacuum for All Corners of Home, with LCD Display (Tineco S5 Combo) View Details
|
₹29,900
|
|
|
KENT Zoom Plus Vacuum Cleaner | 150W | Battery Operated, Rechargeable, Cordless & Hoseless | Bagless Design | Cyclone5 Technology | Washable HEPA Filter | Multi Nozzle Operation View Details
|
₹7,050
|
|
|
Eureka Super Clean Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (Red/Black),0.5 Liter,Cartridge View Details
|
₹4,599
|
|
|
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, lightweight & durable Body (Black) View Details
|
₹1,639
|
|
|
COSTAR Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home and Car,Wet & Dry Use,7000Pa Powerful Suction Portable Wireless Vacuum with Superior Motor,4 Nozzles,Washable Filter,USB Rechargeable,Heavy Duty View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Handheld Vacuum Cordless, Hand Vacuum Cordless 9000PA Suction, Car Hand Vacuum, Mini Vacuum Cordless, Portable Vacuum, Home and Car Cleaning View Details
|
₹6,168
|
|
|
STARQ Flexibend Vacuum Cleaner 2in1 Handheld & Foldable Stick, Laser Guided Brush 400W Touchscreen & 28 Kpa Strong Cyclonic Suction, HEPA Filter Cordless Bagless & Rechargeable Upto 60min Runtime View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Dirt Devil Grab and Go+ 8V Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Powerful Suction, Lightweight, Includes 2-in-1 Tool and Charging Stand with Tool Storage, Portable Vacuum Cleaner View Details
|
₹9,784.04
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Atom 600 Watts Corded Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Cyclonic Technology & Washable Filter (Red) View Details
|
₹2,498
|
|
|
INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car,Powerful 800 W Motor,16Kpa Suction,Handheld Vacuum Cleaner,Hepa Filter, Mini Small Vacuum Cleaner,Sofa Cleaner,Portable Vacuum Cleaner,Vaccine cleaner(Dura Clean) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 18V 2.0Ah Cordless Pivot Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Bowl Capacity 440 ml View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
KARCHER VC3 ERP | Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Furniture Cleaning | Washable Waste Container | HEPA 12 Filter, Plastic Body | German Tech View Details
|
₹9,500
|
|
|
AGARO ICON 1600 Watts Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Office, up to 24 kPa Variable Suction with Cyclonic Technology, 1.5L Bagless Bin, Multiple Accessories, Compact & Lightweight, Easy to Use View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Amazon Basics 18kPa Bagless Cyclonic Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner | Power Suction | Low Noise | HEPA Filter | 1.5L Capacity | Accessories Included (Black & Purple) View Details
|
₹4,139
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹6,990
|
|
|
Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner for Home 1400W Bagless -Eco Cyclone Pro|HEPA Filter|18 kPa Powerful Suction & High Energy Efficiency|5m Power Cord with Auto Cord Re-Winder|2 L Dust Collector (Red/Grey) View Details
|
₹3,679
|
|
|
Philips FC9571/01 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, Adjustable Suction Dry Vacuum with PowerCyclone 7 Technology, Allergy H13 Filter, and TriActive Nozzle for Maximum Performance and Hygienic Dust Disposal View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
amazon basics 15Kpa Bagless Cyclonic Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner | Power Suction | Low Noise | HEPA Filter | 2L Capacity | Accessories Included | 1 Year Warranty (Black), 700 Watt View Details
|
₹6,094
|
|
|
Midea 18C-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | 1 Year Warranty |3L dust-Cup Capacity | 24kPa Variable Powerful Suction | with HEPA Filter | Free Multiple Accessories | 5m Long auto Rewind Power Cord View Details
|
₹5,699
|
|
|
AGARO Primo Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, 1400Watts, Dry Vacuuming, 24 kPa Suction Power, 1.5L Dust Collector, Home, Office, Grey & Red View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
OSMON - OS 26UBL - Upright Bagless Multi Purpose Power speed Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 100% Copper Motor (Red & Black) View Details
|
₹4,879
|
|
View More Products