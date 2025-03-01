Menu Explore
Vacuum cleaners at up to 88% off! Grab Amazon best offers on cordless and robotic models from Dyson, Philips, and more

Mar 01, 2025

Vacuum cleaners at up to 88% off! Explore Amazon’s best offers on wet and dry, canister, cordless, and robotic models from Dyson, Philips, and Eureka Forbes.

DREAME X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum with Removable & Liftable Mop, 12,000Pa Suction, Side Brush Extensive Cleaning, 158°F Mop & Washboard Self Cleaning, Auto-Empty, Auto Refill, liftable Brushes View Details checkDetails

₹89,999

DREAME D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, 4000Pa Strong Suction, DreameBot Vacuum Robot Sweep and Mop 2-in-1, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, Alexa/App/WiFi, Ideal for Pet Hair View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey View Details checkDetails

AGARO Imperial Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 2in1 Handheld & Stick, 500W Brushless Motor, 28 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Rechargeable, Rotary Brush, Bagless Dry Vacumming, Red View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

DREAME R10 Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 65 Mins Long Runtime Stick Vacuum, Lightweight and Anti-Tangle, 150 AW Robust Suction Handheld Vacuum for Hard Floor, Pet Hair and Carpet View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

AGARO Royal Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, Home Use,Pet Hair Removing,Cyclonic Suction System,75 Air Watts Suction Power, Rolling Brush, Dry Vacuuming, 170° Swivel Steering, Grey and Red, HEPA Filter View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

Dyson Big Ball|Powerful Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Free Serv |Powerful Suction for Whole Home deep Cleaning |Suitable for All Floors |1.6L Large bin and 22ft Long Cord with auto retraction View Details checkDetails

₹29,899

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15) View Details checkDetails

₹4,195

AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red. View Details checkDetails

BLACK+DECKER WDBD15 High Suction Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner&Blower With HEPA Filter&Reusable Dustbag Suitable For Both Household&Professional Use, 15-Litre 1400 Watt 16 Kpa,1 Yr Warranty (Red/Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Bosch GAS 15 PS Heavy Duty Corded Electric Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1,100W, 270 mbar, 10 Litre Tank , 6 kg + Nozzle & Accessories, 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹13,989

Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|HydroSteam Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress & Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel) View Details checkDetails

American MICRONIC- Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 21 Litre Stainless Steel with Blower & HEPA Filter, 1600 Watts Motor 28 KPa Suction with Washable dust Bag (Red/Black/Steel)-AMI-VCD21-1600WDx View Details checkDetails

₹8,879

Lifelong Aspire 1000-Watt,10-Litre Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner,Blower Function-for Home/Office/Car Use with High Power Suction; with Multiple Accessories; 1 Year Warranty (Red&Black),10 Liter,Cloth View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 years warranty View Details checkDetails

dreame D9 Max Gen2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6000Pa Vacuum Robot with Mop Function, Movable Brush, Multi-Floor Maps, Ideal for Carpets, Hard Floors and Pet Hair, Black, 285 minutes View Details checkDetails

KARCHER RCV 3, 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping, 2500 Pa Suction Power, 3200 mAh Battery, 120 Min Runtime, Advanced LiDAR Technology, Fall Sensors, Smart App Control, German Tech, White View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2Pro , 3000 Pa Strong Suction, 5200 mAh Battery,Professional Mopping 2.0, Next gen LDS Laser Navigation , Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control View Details checkDetails

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details checkDetails

Eureka Forbes SmartClean, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Bin (65 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

NARWAL Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo, 8200Pa Suction, Auto Mop Drying/Washing, Zero-Tangling, DirtSense™, Maintenance-Free Base, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping | NextGen AI+Lidar 2.0 | 360°Real-time Mapping | Free Virtual Demo | PetPro | Virtual Demo | Works on SmartApp View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 60-Day Self-Empty, 4000Pa Strong Suction, 3200mAh Battery with Smart LiDAR Navigation, Pet Hair Friendly, Wi-Fi & Voice Control—Cleans 3500sqft View Details checkDetails

dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer with Self-Cleaning Base Station (Dust Drain, Automatic Cleaning) AI Obstacle Detection 3D, 5300Pa Suction Power, 210 Minutes Battery, WiFi/APP/Alexa View Details checkDetails

₹49,999

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey, 0.54 Liter, Cartridge, 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹29,659

Philips Domestic Appliances SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Vacuum Cleaner FC6728/01 with Vacuum and mop System Denim Blue Metallic, Medium View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 7 kPa Suction Power, Rechargeable Battery, Deep Clean Carpet to Hard Floor View Details checkDetails

₹6,599

Lifelong Vacuum Cleaner for Home - Cordless & Hoseless with 0.5L Dust Capacity - 130W Rechargeable with Cyclonic Technology Used as Sofa, Bed, Floor Carpet & Kitchen Dust Cleaner (Red & White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

amazon basics Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With 350 W Power Suction, Rechargeable 2000 Mah Battery, Low Sound And 1 Year Warranty , Black, 0.6 Liter, Hepa, 5 Count View Details checkDetails

₹9,857

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K20 SuperSilent Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Powerful 24 KPa Suction | 50 Min Runtime | Removable Battery| Handheld & Upright| Cyclonic Tech| 4 Accessories| HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details checkDetails

AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Tineco S5 Combo, World No 1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Wet & Dry Automatic Floor Washer & Handheld Cordless Vacuum for All Corners of Home, with LCD Display (Tineco S5 Combo) View Details checkDetails

₹29,900

KENT Zoom Plus Vacuum Cleaner | 150W | Battery Operated, Rechargeable, Cordless & Hoseless | Bagless Design | Cyclone5 Technology | Washable HEPA Filter | Multi Nozzle Operation View Details checkDetails

₹7,050

Eureka Super Clean Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (Red/Black),0.5 Liter,Cartridge View Details checkDetails

₹4,599

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, lightweight & durable Body (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,639

COSTAR Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home and Car,Wet & Dry Use,7000Pa Powerful Suction Portable Wireless Vacuum with Superior Motor,4 Nozzles,Washable Filter,USB Rechargeable,Heavy Duty View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Handheld Vacuum Cordless, Hand Vacuum Cordless 9000PA Suction, Car Hand Vacuum, Mini Vacuum Cordless, Portable Vacuum, Home and Car Cleaning View Details checkDetails

₹6,168

STARQ Flexibend Vacuum Cleaner 2in1 Handheld & Foldable Stick, Laser Guided Brush 400W Touchscreen & 28 Kpa Strong Cyclonic Suction, HEPA Filter Cordless Bagless & Rechargeable Upto 60min Runtime View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Dirt Devil Grab and Go+ 8V Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Powerful Suction, Lightweight, Includes 2-in-1 Tool and Charging Stand with Tool Storage, Portable Vacuum Cleaner View Details checkDetails

₹9,784.04

Eureka Forbes Atom 600 Watts Corded Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Cyclonic Technology & Washable Filter (Red) View Details checkDetails

₹2,498

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car,Powerful 800 W Motor,16Kpa Suction,Handheld Vacuum Cleaner,Hepa Filter, Mini Small Vacuum Cleaner,Sofa Cleaner,Portable Vacuum Cleaner,Vaccine cleaner(Dura Clean) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 18V 2.0Ah Cordless Pivot Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Bowl Capacity 440 ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

KARCHER VC3 ERP | Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Furniture Cleaning | Washable Waste Container | HEPA 12 Filter, Plastic Body | German Tech View Details checkDetails

₹9,500

AGARO ICON 1600 Watts Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Office, up to 24 kPa Variable Suction with Cyclonic Technology, 1.5L Bagless Bin, Multiple Accessories, Compact & Lightweight, Easy to Use View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Amazon Basics 18kPa Bagless Cyclonic Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner | Power Suction | Low Noise | HEPA Filter | 1.5L Capacity | Accessories Included (Black & Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹4,139

View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner for Home 1400W Bagless -Eco Cyclone Pro|HEPA Filter|18 kPa Powerful Suction & High Energy Efficiency|5m Power Cord with Auto Cord Re-Winder|2 L Dust Collector (Red/Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹3,679

Philips FC9571/01 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, Adjustable Suction Dry Vacuum with PowerCyclone 7 Technology, Allergy H13 Filter, and TriActive Nozzle for Maximum Performance and Hygienic Dust Disposal View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazon basics 15Kpa Bagless Cyclonic Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner | Power Suction | Low Noise | HEPA Filter | 2L Capacity | Accessories Included | 1 Year Warranty (Black), 700 Watt View Details checkDetails

₹6,094

Midea 18C-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | 1 Year Warranty |3L dust-Cup Capacity | 24kPa Variable Powerful Suction | with HEPA Filter | Free Multiple Accessories | 5m Long auto Rewind Power Cord View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

AGARO Primo Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, 1400Watts, Dry Vacuuming, 24 kPa Suction Power, 1.5L Dust Collector, Home, Office, Grey & Red View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

OSMON - OS 26UBL - Upright Bagless Multi Purpose Power speed Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 100% Copper Motor (Red & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,879

Keeping your home clean just got easier with vacuum cleaners at up to 88% off! Grab Amazon’s best offers on top brands like Dyson, Philips, Agaro, and Eureka Forbes. A cordless vacuum is handy for quick cleanups, while a robotic one handles daily dust with ease. With huge discounts, now is the best time to bring home a quality machine that reaches every corner of your space.

Vacuum cleaners at up to 88% off! Grab Amazon best offers and make cleaning effortless.

This Amazon sale includes wet and dry, handheld, canister, and robotic vacuum cleaners, making everyday cleaning simple and hassle free. Pet hair, dust, and spills don’t stand a chance against these top rated models. Deals like these don’t come around often, so grab yours before they sell out!

Let’s check out Amazon best offers and deals on vacuum cleaners and grab the ideal one today!

Top deals on different types of vacuum cleaners with Amazon best offers:

Top selling wet and dry canister vacuums at up to 70% off with Amazon best offers

Vacuum cleaners at up to 70% off! Grab Amazon best offers on wet and dry canister vacuums built for tackling dust, spills, and tough messes with ease. These machines handle both dry dirt and liquid spills, making them useful for homes, garages, and workshops. With powerful suction and large storage capacity, cleaning becomes quicker. Shop now and bring home a reliable vacuum at a price that makes sense!

Top deals on wet and dry canister vacuums with Amazon best offers:

Best selling robotic vacuum cleaners at up to 88% off with Amazon best offers

Vacuum cleaners at up to 88% off! Grab Amazon best offers on robotic vacuums that handle dust, pet hair, and daily mess with ease. These smart cleaners navigate around furniture, reaching every corner without manual effort. With top brands offering exciting deals, it's the right moment to bring home a device that keeps your floors spotless. Experience hands free cleaning at a price that’s hard to ignore!

Top deals on robotic vacuum cleaners with Amazon’s best offers:

Best handpicked cordless vacuum cleaners at up to 70% off with Amazon best offers

Vacuum cleaners at up to 70% off! Grab Amazon best offers on cordless models that make cleaning quick and hassle free. These lightweight machines handle dust, pet hair, and spills with ease. Without tangled wires, moving around the house becomes simple. From small apartments to large homes, these vacuums fit different needs. Get top brands at unmissable prices and bring home a trustworthy cleaning solution today.

Top deals on cordless vacuum cleaners with Amazon’s best offers:

Best handheld vacuum cleaners at up to 78% off with Amazon best offers:

A handheld vacuum cleaner is perfect for quick cleanups, reaching corners, and keeping your car or furniture dust free. Easy to use and carry, it helps tackle daily messes without any hassle. Handheld vacuum cleaners at up to 78% off! Grab Amazon best offers on top rated handheld models from trusted brands. These deals won’t last long, so get yours today before stocks run out!

Top deals on handheld vacuum cleaners with Amazon’s best offers:

Best bagless vacuum cleaners at up to 59% off with Amazon best offers:

Vacuum cleaners at up to 59% off! Grab Amazon best offers on bagless models that keep your home clean without the hassle of changing dust bags. These machines offer powerful suction, easy maintenance, and a hassle-free way to remove dirt and pet hair. From lightweight handheld options to full sized canisters, there’s one for every need. Get yours now while the biggest discounts are still available!

Top deals on bagless vacuum cleaners with Amazon’s best offers:

Factors to consider while purchasing different types of vacuum cleaners from Amazon

When choosing a vacuum cleaner, consider these key factors to ensure it suits your needs:

  • Type of vacuum cleaner: Decide between bagless, bagged, cordless, corded, robotic, wet and dry, handheld, canister, or upright models based on your cleaning needs.
  • Suction power: Higher suction is better for carpets and pet hair, while moderate power works well for hard floors.
  • Dust capacity: Larger capacities mean less frequent emptying, which is helpful for big homes.
  • Battery life (for Cordless & Robotic): Longer battery life ensures uninterrupted cleaning sessions.
  • Filtration system: HEPA filters trap fine dust and allergens, ideal for allergy sufferers.
  • Attachments and accessories: Look for tools like crevice nozzles, upholstery brushes, and pet hair removers.
  • Weight and portability: Lighter models are easier to carry, especially for multi-story homes.
  • Noise levels: Quieter models are better for households with kids or pets.
  • Maintenance and ease of cleaning: Bagless vacuums need frequent filter cleaning, while bagged ones require replacement bags.

Similar stories for you:

Best portable vacuum cleaners in 2025: Top 10 easy to use cordless models for quick home, car, and pet hair cleaning

Traditional vacuum cleaner vs. robot vacuum cleaner: Find out which one is best for effortless home cleaning

Best vacuum cleaners: Top 10 options for efficient cleaning, advanced features and exceptional performance

Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners: Top 8 models for effective cleaning of dust, liquids and tough messes in your home

Best vacuum cleaners for pet hair: Find powerful, efficient vacuums designed to remove pet hair from all surfaces

Eureka Forbes Smartclean Nuo robot vacuum: Reviewing its performance, features, and overall value

Best mini vacuum cleaner for home: Deep clean your sofas, mattresses, windows and more with handheld vacuum cleaners

FAQs on vacuum cleaners with Amazon best offers

  • What types of vacuum cleaners are available on Amazon?

    Amazon offers bagless, bagged, cordless, robotic, wet and dry, handheld, canister, and upright vacuum cleaners.

  • How much discount can I get on vacuum cleaners during Amazon sales?

    You can get up to 88% off on top brands like Dyson, Philips, iRobot, and Eureka Forbes.

  • Which vacuum cleaner is best for pet hair removal?

    Look for models with strong suction, HEPA filters, and pet hair attachments for effective cleaning.

  • Are robotic vacuum cleaners worth buying?

    Yes, they provide automated cleaning, saving time and effort, especially for daily dust and pet hair.

  • Do bagless or bagged vacuum cleaners work better?

    Bagless vacuums save money on replacement bags, while bagged ones trap dust better and need less frequent cleaning.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
