Swedish automaker Volvo recently announced that it has rolled out festive season offers for two of its SUVs, the XC60 and XC90. In addition to these model-specific offers, select existing and new Volvo customers can access exclusive loyalty and welcome bonuses. Volvo rolls out festive benefits for XC60 and XC90

Note: Customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership for more details, as terms and conditions apply

Volvo XC60 Offers and Benefits The XC60 is being offered with an assured 65% buyback value, a comprehensive five-year warranty with a five-year service package, along with an EMI of ₹49,999 for a five-year tenure. According to Volvo, this ensures maximum convenience, strong value protection, as well as peace of mind.

The Volvo XC60 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine with a48V mild-hybrid system, producing a peak power output of 250 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. Additionally, the company stated that the 2027 model year of the Volvo XC60 comes equipped with air suspension and has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹70.90 lakh.

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Volvo XC90 Offers and Benefits The company is offering a comprehensive five-year warranty coupled with a five-year service package. Not only that, but Volvo is offering an EMI of ₹79,999 for a five-year tenure for its flagship luxury SUV in India.

The Volvo XC90 is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing 246.7 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Volvo XC90 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹98.80 lakh.

"As we embrace the festive spirit this season, we want to make the experience of choosing and owning a Volvo even more rewarding with enhanced features, stronger value protection, exclusive customer benefits, and greater peace of mind. Attractive EMIs and assured buyback give greater confidence as well as value protection through our customers’ ownership journey," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.