Tech worker fired in just 2.5 hours over ‘poor hygiene’ says ‘my clothes didn’t stink’

A New York man has claimed that he was fired from a new job in just 2.5 hours over “hygiene issues”. Chris Smalls, 35, shared a now-viral Reddit post where he rejected the reason for his dismissal, saying that he brushed his teeth and showered before showing up at the office and that his clothes did not stink. A tech company fired a new employee over hygiene concerns (Representational image generated using AI)

He expressed confusion about being fired, pointing out that two other friends independently confirmed that he did not suffer from any obvious hygiene issues.

“I was let go in 2.5 hours” In his Reddit post, Smalls said that he found a job at a tech company through a temp agency after being unemployed for nine months. “The night before, I took a shower and brought out a brand new polo shirt,” he said.

On the first day of his new job, things initially seemed to be going well. A supervisor showed him around the office, and then another employee took over his training. However, Smalls was then told to take an early lunch.

As he was walking out of the office, the temp agency called up to inform him that he was being fired for hygiene issues.

“I was let go from my new job after 2.5hrs,” Smalls said on Reddit.

Speaking to the New York Post, he noted that his contact at the temp agency, who broke the news of the dismissal, also sounded confused. She asked Smalls what he had been wearing, but did not elaborate on the specific reason he was fired.

“I was well groomed” “I was well groomed, wore a new shirt, showered, etc. At worst my pants could’ve used a lint roller. Unfortunately my supervisor and the company refuse to elaborate,” the NYC man pointed out.

Since then, the 35-year-old has been trying to figure out why he was unceremoniously fired. He said that two friends confirmed that he did not suffer from body odour or any other issues.

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“Could it have been when I scratched my nose and it looked like I was picking it? Maybe at some point I burped with my mouth closed and it was heard?” he wondered. “I honestly don’t know and haven’t received closure.”

Smalls said that he asked his roommate if he smelled bad, and the answer was no. Another friend also confirmed that he did not stink. “I trust that my friends were not lying to me. They had no reason to,” he said.

“My place is clean” The New Yorker further pleaded his case by saying that he brushes and flosses his teeth daily. Before his job, he did not consume anything that could have been smelled on his breath. A few months ago, he also visited a dentist — so oral hygiene could not have been the reason for his dismissal.

He noted that he lives with a cleanliness “freak”, so his house is also well kept.

And although he has a cat and a dog, no one has accused him of smelling like his pets. “I have a cat and dog. My place is clean. I live with a clean freak,” he said, adding: “My body spray wasn’t strong.”

Smalls told the New York Post that the temp agency has not called him back for another job opportunity. He has also not been paid for the 2.5 hour shift.