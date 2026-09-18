iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max now on quick-commerce apps: Check offers and availability
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are now available on quick-commerce platforms including Zepto, Blinkit, BigBasket and Swiggy Instamart in select cities.
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have gone on sale in India today, September 18, but you do not necessarily have to join the long queues outside an Apple Store to get one. The latest Pro models have now landed on quick-commerce platforms including Zepto, Blinkit, BigBasket and Swiggy Instamart, giving customers in select cities another way to order the handsets from home. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max availability, offers, prices and more.
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max available on Zepto, Blinkit and more
Zepto has listed both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max from today across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Interested customers can choose from 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. The available colours include Black, Silver, Burgundy and Glacier, although the 2TB iPhone 18 Pro is listed only in Burgundy and Glacier.
Zepto is also offering the new AirPods 5. Customers purchasing the iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max can get an instant card discount of up to ₹7,000, while AirPods 5 buyers can get up to ₹1,500 off with select cards. The offer applies to select Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards, including eligible credit card EMI transactions.
Zomato-owned Blinkit is offering the two Pro models across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow. AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12 are also listed, with select credit card discounts and no-cost EMI options. Interested buyers can avail of discounts on select credit cards, while no-cost EMI options are also available on eligible purchases. The exact discount depends on the card, product and applicable offer terms.
Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket have joined the launch-day rollout as well. BigBasket said sales opened at 8:00 AM today and that it had delivered more than 300 iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max units by 9:00 AM, translating to more than five iPhones per minute.
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India
The quick-commerce availability could be particularly useful for buyers who want to avoid the Apple Store rush. However, delivery times, stock and even specific colours or storage variants can vary by location.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for 256GB, while the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions cost ₹1,89,900, ₹2,39,900 and ₹3,14,900, respectively.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 for 256GB. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at ₹2,04,900, ₹2,54,900 and ₹3,29,900, respectively.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More
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