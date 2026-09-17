iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max India sale tomorrow: Price, bank offers and more

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are finally set to hit stores in India tomorrow, September 18, after pre-orders began last week. The Cupertino-based tech giant will start sales at 8:00 AM IST, with customers able to purchase the new Pro models through Apple’s India Store. If you are planning to make the jump, there are a few ways to reduce the upfront cost or make the setup process less painful. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 18 Pro sale, including prices, cashback, EMI, exchange benefits and more. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Colours

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max price and bank offers The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model costs ₹1,89,900, while the 1TB and 2TB versions are priced at ₹2,39,900 and ₹3,14,900, respectively.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 for 256GB. Its 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants cost ₹2,04,900, ₹2,54,900 and ₹3,29,900, respectively.

Apple is offering up to ₹7,000 instant cashback on eligible purchases made using select cards. American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are among the issuers listed by Apple. The actual cashback depends on the card and applicable terms, so the maximum amount is not guaranteed for every transaction.

Interested customers can also choose EMI using an eligible credit or debit card. Apple displays the available instalment options during checkout, while payment methods include cards, Net Banking, UPI and Payment on Delivery.

Trade-in offer and Apple Personal Setup For those upgrading from an older smartphone, Apple’s Trade In programme can provide credit of up to ₹81,500, depending on the device and its condition. The final value is determined after the old phone is assessed and can then be used towards the new iPhone purchase.

There may also be additional bank promotions. For example, Axis Bank has advertised Apple-related offers of up to ₹15,000 for eligible customers, although separate terms apply.

Apple also provides Personal Setup free when purchasing directly from the company. Customers can book a one-to-one online session with an Apple Specialist for help transferring data, configuring settings and getting familiar with the new iPhone.

So, if you are buying the iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max tomorrow, checking the available card offer and trade-in value before checkout could make a pretty big difference to the final amount you pay.