Case study sets out the site assessment, model selection, on-site assembly and commissioning stages homeowners encounter during a residential lift installation Nibav Installation Case Study Traces the Home Lift Journey From First Consultation to Handover

CHENNAI, India — Nibav Home Lifts has published a Nibav installation case study documenting the home lift installation process from initial consultation through to handover. The case study follows the key stages of a residential lift installation, including site assessment, model selection, on-site assembly, testing and commissioning.

Homeowners typically compare cabin sizes, finishes and pricing before purchasing a lift, while the period following the decision often receives less attention. For a lift installed into an occupied family home, however, the installation stage can determine how smoothly the project proceeds. Questions around customer support and service arrangements can also form part of a homeowner's evaluation.

Why the Installation Stage Matters More Than the Specification A home lift installation is one of few household purchases that arrives as a construction event rather than a conventional delivery. In this case, understanding the installation requirements can help homeowners assess the practical implications of introducing a lift into an existing property.

Traditional elevators generally require three significant building provisions: a pit excavated below the lowest landing, a load-bearing shaft extending through the floors served, and a machine room for drive equipment. Each can represent a substantial intervention in an existing home.

Air-driven home lifts operate on a different principle. The cabin travels on a controlled air-pressure differential inside a sealed cylinder, with the drive positioned above the cabin rather than beneath it. Nibav states that its systems consequently require no pit, no machine room and no load-bearing shaft, with the structure designed to be self-supporting.

Removing the pit and machine room changes the nature of the work itself. With pre-engineered components, the home lift installation process becomes primarily an assembly activity rather than conventional construction.

For homeowners, understanding the installation process can also help establish expectations around future service. Reviewing available consumer cases may help homeowners identify questions to raise before purchase, particularly around installation and ownership experience.

Stage One: Consultation and Site Assessment Nibav's documented home lift installation process begins with a technical feasibility assessment carried out at the property before purchase, during which the model can also be demonstrated. The assessment forms an important case in determining whether the proposed configuration is suitable.

The assessment addresses four key variables:

Available footprint — whether a clear vertical column exists through the floors to be served. Nibav's published specifications range from approximately 1,010 mm of clear space for its most compact model to around 1,430 mm for wider variants.

Headroom — the available space at the top landing, which in existing houses can influence placement more than floor area.

Electrical supply — the company states that its lifts operate on single-phase power, drawing approximately 3.7 kVA during ascent, with descent requiring no conventional powered motor operation.

Placement options — because no pit or supporting walls are required, potential positions can extend beyond those available for a conventional shaft. These may include locations alongside a stairwell, in a living or dining area, on a balcony, in disused utility space or within a car park without displacing parking. A site assessment is therefore an important first step for homeowners considering residential lift installation, as it can establish whether the proposed location and configuration are technically suitable before the purchase proceeds. Each case can therefore depend on the individual property.

It is also an appropriate stage to clarify customer support, installation responsibilities and documentation. Homeowners may wish to understand what support is available throughout the installation journey.

Stage Two: Model and Configuration Selection Model selection follows the assessment, with cabin size, finish and door arrangement settled alongside a design team. For each case, these choices are expected to reflect the property's requirements and the household's intended use.

Nibav's published range comprises capacities of 210 kg for standard cabins and 240 kg for wider variants, serving up to four stops, with more than 20 colour and finish combinations available. The company states that its lifts are TÜV NORD certified, with ISO certification covering manufacturing operations.

The company advises that the relevant question at this stage is simultaneous occupancy rather than simply household size. Homeowners may also need to consider whether wheelchair travel could become necessary within the lift's service life, since the cabin footprint cannot be changed after installation.

For this reason, cabin dimensions and intended usage should be considered during the planning stage rather than after the home lift installation has begun.

At this point, homeowners can also clarify maintenance expectations and escalation procedures. Understanding available consumer protection can provide an additional consideration when evaluating a residential lift purchase.

Stage Three: On-Site Installation Nibav Home Lifts supplies its lifts in a completely knocked down format, with components pre-engineered and partially assembled at the factory. The company describes its residential lift installation as assembly rather than conventional construction, with nothing welded, ducted or taped inside the home and no excavation required. This approach can be particularly relevant in an occupied-home case.

For homeowners, the stated consequences include the absence of a pit, no shuttering or curing period and negligible debris. These factors can be particularly relevant when a home lift installation takes place in an occupied property.

Installation duration varies according to the model and site conditions, and the company advises homeowners to obtain calendar dates for their specific configuration rather than relying only on general installation estimates.

Older structures may require additional time. A thorough feasibility assessment is intended to identify potential site-specific requirements before installation begins.

Clear communication during this stage can make customer support an important part of the installation experience. Homeowners should know whom to contact if questions arise during the installation process.

Stage Four: Testing and Handover Following installation, Nibav's process includes a safety and functionality check before handover. This case stage allows the completed installation to be reviewed before ownership is formally handed over.

The company recommends that homeowners request each safety feature to be demonstrated individually rather than simply described. A written commissioning record confirming testing at every landing should also be retained for the life of the installation.

This home lift commissioning stage provides an opportunity for homeowners to understand the operation and safety features of their lift before taking ownership.

A clear handover process can also help establish which documentation, operating information and service arrangements should be retained for future reference.

Retaining these records can be useful when dealing with service enquiries. Clear documentation can also support homeowners if a dispute concerning installation or service needs to be addressed later.

Stage Five: Ownership and Ongoing Support The ownership period extends well beyond the initial home lift installation, making energy use and maintenance important considerations for homeowners. Each ownership case can involve different expectations depending on the property and household.

On energy, Nibav states that its lifts operate on single-phase power, drawing approximately 3.7 kVA during ascent, with descent requiring no conventional powered motor operation.

On maintenance, the company states that its air-driven systems use no hydraulic fluid, cables or counterweights and employ grease-free engineering, reducing the number of components subject to routine servicing.

The company operates a service channel separate from sales enquiries, alongside a network of experience centres and technicians across India.

For homeowners, home lift maintenance and service availability can therefore be considered alongside installation requirements when evaluating the longer-term ownership experience.

This makes customer support an important consideration beyond the point of handover. Homeowners may also review documented cases when considering how service-related concerns have been handled.

Practical Guidance for Homeowners The company sets out five takeaways that it says can apply regardless of manufacturer:

Begin with a site assessment rather than a brochure. The property itself should determine what configurations are feasible. Specify for the household expected in a decade. Consider likely changes in occupancy and accessibility requirements. Request calendar dates rather than general durations. Installation schedules can vary according to the model and property. Ask for documentation. This can include a written feasibility report, certification for the exact variant and a commissioning record. Settle maintenance terms and spare-parts availability at quotation stage. Understanding ongoing support before purchase can help avoid uncertainty later. These steps can give homeowners a clearer picture of the complete home lift installation process, rather than focusing solely on the product specification. They can be particularly useful when assessing a specific case before purchase.

Looking Beyond Installation A residential lift is a long-term addition to a home, so the decision involves more than choosing a cabin finish or capacity.

The installation itself encompasses several stages — from the initial site assessment and model selection to assembly, testing and handover. Understanding each stage can help homeowners evaluate how a proposed residential lift installation will fit into an existing property.

For an air-driven system, the installation approach can also differ substantially from that of a conventional elevator, particularly where excavation, structural work or dedicated machine-room space would otherwise be required.

The longer-term ownership experience should also include consideration of customer support, maintenance and service availability. Homeowners can examine relevant consumer cases when forming questions about these areas, particularly in a case where service expectations are important.

About Nibav Home Lifts Nibav Home Lifts manufactures air-driven residential elevators for home use. The company states that its lifts are TÜV NORD certified, with ISO certifications covering its manufacturing operations, and that its models require no pit, machine room or load-bearing shaft.

Nibav operates experience centres across India and internationally, where models can be viewed and experienced before purchase.

The company's installation approach places emphasis on the process from site assessment to handover, giving prospective homeowners a way to understand what a Nibav installation involves before committing to a particular model or configuration.

Prospective homeowners can also consider customer support and service arrangements as part of their overall evaluation. Questions concerning consumer protection, legal rights and potential dispute resolution may likewise be considered alongside the technical and installation information before purchase.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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