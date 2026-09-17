How to wear big earrings without weighing down your look

With the festive season approaching, the easiest way to add some jazz to your festive look is with a pair of statement earrings. From Alia Bhatt’s sculptural chandbalis to Ananya Panday’s turquoise shoulder dusters, here’s how to style, carry and comfortably wear the season’s biggest accessory trend.

(L-R) Alia Bhatt wears chandbalis from Apala by Sumit, Ananya Panday wears shoulder-duster earrings from A Jewels By Anmol (Instagram)