Bokaro , An elderly couple was killed and their son grievously injured after unidentified persons sprayed them with bullets in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Friday. Jharkhand: Elderly couple gunned down inside quarters in Bokaro, son critically injured

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Sinha and Renu Sinha, both in their sixties. Their 30-year-old son, identified as Rohit Sinha, is undergoing treatment at Bokaro General Hospital, a senior officer said.

The incident took place in Pashchim Palli in DVC Residential Colony under the jurisdiction of Chandrapura police station around 7.30 pm on Thursday, he said.

The assailants knocked on the doors of the quarters of the deceased, and when those were opened, the attackers sprayed the husband and wife with bullets, leading to their deaths on the spot. Then, the miscreants also fired at the deceased's son, and he suffered three gunshot wounds, the officer said.

"At the time of the incident, the area was witnessing loud thunder and lightning, which drowned the sounds of the gunshots and the assailants, suspected to number two or three, fled the spot before neighbours could realise anything," Chandrapura police station in-charge Vikram Kumar Badal said.

"Prima facie, it seems the killings were carried out due to some previous animosity, and the family's relatives might be involved," Bermo Sub-divisional Police Officer Ravindra Kumar told PTI.

The injured son was operated on, but his condition remains critical, he said, adding the family originally hails from Bihar's Gaya district.

Forensic and dog squad teams were deployed, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murders, another officer said, adding the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday.

Police have launched a detailed probe into the matter and raids are being conducted at several locations to nab the culprits. The miscreants fired at least 12 rounds, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.