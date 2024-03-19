IPL 2024 Opening: Sonu Nigam-AR Rahman to sing patriotic and Bollywood songs

As cricket lovers get ready for a two-month-long celebration with the Indian Premier League starting on March 22, with the highly-anticipated face-off between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, there's a lot in store for music and film lovers too. We have learnt that a grand opening ceremony has been planned at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) that will see musicians AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam present their sets. Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will also have a performance. Sonu Nigam; (right) AR Rahman(Instagram)

"The opening ceremony will be a grand affair with a lot of Bollywood stars in attendance. This marks Sonu's debut performance at the IPL. Since he has a work commitment in Jodhpur (Rajasthan), he would fly straight to Chennai. He will be opening the show with a patriotic act. Then there will be a collaboration with AR Rahman," says the source.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff(Yogen Shah)

The insider adds that Rahman will also have a separate act with his group. "The duration of the entire show, including Akshay and Tiger's performance, will be about 30 minutes. Sonu and Rahman will also present some Bollywood hits together. Besides the musical act, there will also be a never-before-seen AR (Augmented Reality) technology display that's also a highlight of the opening ceremony," the source says.

Last year, actors Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and singer Arijit Singh delivered some mesmerizing performances at the opening ceremony of the grand event. The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 is expected to begin around 6:30 pm IST, before the inaugural match of the 17th season, on March 22. The inaugural match of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST at MA Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium, Chennai on March 22.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the opening match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went live on Monday.