Hardik Pandya reacts to massive backlash by Rohit Sharma fans over Mumbai Indians captaincy in IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians last year, and also replaced Rohit Sharma as captain. The decision by the MI management sent shockwaves throughout the country and the all-rounder also received plenty of backlash from fans of the India captain. Hardik Pandya responded to the backlash received by him.(PTI)

MI released Hardik ahead of the 2022 season, and was purchased by Gujarat Titans, who also made him captain. He led GT to the title in their maiden IPL season, followed by a runners-up finish in 2023.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hardik Pandya responds to backlash

During the pre-season press conference, Hardik was asked by a reporter about how he was dealing with backlash over the captaincy change. "To be honest, I respect the fans and everything but at the same time we focus on the sport and I focus on what is required," he replied.

"I control the controllable, I don't focus on which I can't control and at the same point, we are grateful to the fans as a lot of love, fame and name come from them. They have every right to express and we respect their opinion I am very excited and going to focus on it more."

"It won’t be any different because he will always be there to help me out if I need his help. At the same time, his (Rohit) being the Indian captain helps me because this team has achieved all its glory under his belt. From now on, it will just be me carrying forward what he started. I know he will have his hand on my shoulder all through the season," he added.

IPL 2024 will begin on Friday as defending champions Chennai Super Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. Meanwhile, MI will open their campaign against Gujarat Titans, on Sunday.

Last season, MI finished in fourth position. After beating Lucknow Super Giants in the playoffs, they lost to GT and didn't reach the final. But this time with Hardik in the squad, the five-time champions will be seeking a record-sixth trophy.