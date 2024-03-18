CSK commence ticket booking for IPL 2024 opener vs RCB but fans frustrated; here’s why

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have opened the ticket selling for their opening match of IPL 2024 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The defending champions will look to extend their domination over Bangalore in the Southern derby. It is going to be a thrilling contest with two superstars of Indian cricket - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli facing each other once again at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. CSK and RCB will kickstart the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League.

The two teams enjoy a massive fan following across the country but it would be tough for the RCB fans to overpower the home crowd at Chepauk.

Chennai Super Kings announced the commencement of ticket booking on their social media handles and provided a link to their website to get it done.

However, several fans faced issues while booking their tickets as there were long queues.

Meanwhile, CSK have already begun their preparatory camp on March 2, with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary and Prashant Solanki joining it at Chepauk.

Skipper MS Dhoni also joined the camp a few days back while Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santer arrived in Chennai on Sunday.

CSK suffered an injury blow before the beginning of the season as New Zealand opener Devon Conway is expected to miss at least the first half of the tournament after undergoing thumb surgery. Conways sustained a blow on his finger during New Zealand's third T20I against Australia.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore have also started training as several overseas players have already joined their camp but they still await their star Virat Kohli.

The batting superstar returned to India on Sunday after the birth of his second child in London.

Kohli last played for India in January against Afghanistan in the T20I series. Meanwhile, he is expected to join RCB's annual 'Unbox' promotional event which is scheduled for March 19 in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.