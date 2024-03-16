Sonu Nigam: I know how to pick myself up despite health or personal crisis

Singer Sonu Nigam has done over 20 concerts in the last one month. In fact, he has a show in Mumbai today, one in Bengaluru tomorrow and an elaborate UK tour coming up at the end of the month. This showcases not just his love for the craft, but also his fans. Ask how he manages to navigate such hectic schedules, and the Papa Meri Jaan (Animal; 2023) singer tells us, “I have always been used to a very busy life, especially during peak season times. The only aspect that is at the risk of decline over time is passion. So, I keep a keen eye on my love and gratitude for my craft.” Sonu Nigam(Instagram/sonunigamofficial)

But irrespective of dedication, back-to-back travel can take a toll on one’s health. This happened with the Padma Shri recipient last month, ahead of his show in Dubai. In fact, he did a couple of Insta live sessions to share his condition with his followers. However, he managed to pull off a 3.5-hour-long show. Sharing what keeps him going in situations like the, Sonu Nigam says, “I have been singing professionally for the last 46 years and I have learnt to pick myself up and rise up for the occasion irrespective of fever, infections or personal crises. I have understood the higher purpose of my existence.”

He adds, “Travelling to so many different places, with different climate, humidity, dryness, etc., without proper sleep makes you vulnerable to infections and sickness. I maintain a regular workout regime to keep my body active. Optimum water intake and vitamins too support good health. But you have to be ready for sudden uncalled for health crises. That, perhaps, is the toughest part of my profession.”

Meanwhile, recently, the singer won hearts of netizens when he met the “youngest member” of his family on March 8 and sang a song to him. He even shared a video on Instagram capturing the toddler’s reaction to him singing Sa Re Ga Ma.