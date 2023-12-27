Sonu Nigam: For me, turning 50 was the highlight of 2023

Sonu Nigam is beaming when we meet him at his farmhouse in Karjat (Maharashtra). Reason: this year has been exceptionally fruitful for the singer. As we stroll down the garden, he looks back at the year: “Turning 50 was the highlight of 2023 for me. I really enjoyed entering my 50th year. I was 18 when I entered the industry, so technically, I’ve grown up here. To be around the people of my fraternity as I entered such an important phase of my life felt gratifying. Main sochta hoon ki maine kitne achche karm kiye honge ki aisa profession mila jismein sirf khushiyaan baantni hain.” Sonu Nigam by the river at his farmhouse in Karjat(Raju Shinde/HT)

Sonu Nigam during a riyaaz session at his farmhouse (Raju Shinde/HT)

Looking back at the kind of work he did in the “incredible” 2023, the Padma Shri recipient says, “I always perform at a lot of concerts. But I am particularly thrilled about the kind of film and non-film songs I did in 2023. From Papa Meri Jaan from Animal, Itni Si Baat from Sam Bahadur, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se from Dunki, Ro Lain De from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and Tu Hai Sheetal Dhaara from Adipurush to Bandeya from the OTT release Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai — I got to sing some amazing songs. Also, my single Afra Tafri for Bhoomi 2023 with Salim-Sulaiman (composer duo) did well. I was seen dancing in the music video after years, celebrating my hometown, Delhi.”

From Guava to bananas, Sonu Nigam loves his home-grown fruits (Raju Shinde/HT)

In the industry, lack of visibility is often equated to scarcity of work. Though he had back-to-back releases this year, Nigam says he isn’t running after movie songs.

Sonu Nigam (Raju Shinde/HT)

“I have sung a lot in my career. I voluntarily decided to record less for films since 2006. Today, everyone knows who’s busy and who’s not, thanks to social media. I turn down offers every now and then,” says the singer.

Sonu Nigam in a vintage car at the entrance of his farmhouse(Raju Shinde/HT)

He adds, “I wish to go a little exclusive now in terms of the kind of work I do. Now, I only do songs that are worthy of my name and time. I’m glad that quality work has been released this year. Today, the game has changed due to platforms like Spotify. As an artiste, you need to make sure that your work is of a certain level. You cannot settle for mediocrity, as all the streaming platforms are artiste driven. I am enjoying the pace I’m going at.”

Sonu Nigam at the Sai Baba temple in his farmhouse(Raju Shinde/HT)

Though he is 50, his voice continues to be on point. “People are also appreciating how I sound now, because usually logon ki awaaz age ke saath depreciate hoti hai. Mujhe lagta hai meri awaz better hui hai,” says Nigam, who credits his daily riyaaz regimen for it.

Sonu Nigam in his recording studio at the farmhouse(Raju Shinde/HT)

He continues, “Recently, I had a really bad throat before a concert in Mumbai. But pata nahin show se just 30 minutes pehle maine kya riyaaz kiya that I rocked the show. It was amazing and that’s when I realised that I’ve become a much better singer than what I used to be.”