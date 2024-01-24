close_game
News / Htcity / Sonu Nigam: Felt my mum’s presence while singing at the Ram Mandir

Sonu Nigam: Felt my mum’s presence while singing at the Ram Mandir

BySoumya Vajpayee
Jan 24, 2024 11:41 AM IST

The singer was the first person to perform during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir

Singer Sonu Nigam was the first singer to perform during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “I got to sing at an event that was being watched by 120 countries, without any rehearsal. I just left it on Shri Ram, truly Ram bharose,” he says.

Sonu Nigam at Ram Mandir
Sonu Nigam at Ram Mandir

Sonu Nigam at Ram Mandir
Sonu Nigam at Ram Mandir

The Padma Shri recipient, who sang Ram Siya Ram and Ram Dhuni, adds that he owes his love for devotional music to his late mother. “I have been singing devotional songs from a very early age because my mother loved hearing them in my voice. She’s not here physically, but I could feel her presence, love and care around me all the time during the performance.”

Ask how he spent a day in Ayodhya, and Nigam shares, “I prayed a lot. I couldn’t sleep well the night before. But it was special.“

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Soumya Vajpayee

    Soumya Vajpayee is the Senior Editor (Lifestyle & City) for Hindustan Times HT City (Mumbai and Pune) and writes on music, entertainment and lifestyle.

