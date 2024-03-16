Kalki 2898 AD release date: AP, TS elections loom over Prabhas' film release; fans wonder if it'll release on time

Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is slated for release on May 9. With the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh elections announced for May 13, and Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari opting for a release later in the month, fans wonder if the film will release on time. (Also Read: Nag Ashwin reveals Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s connection to Mahabharat) Prabhas in a still from Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD postponed?

The election commission announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, scheduling the voting on May 13 as part of phase 4. Given that Kalki 2898 AD is slated for release on May 9, fans wonder if the film will be postponed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“As Polling day May 13th aithe… #Kalki2898AD pakka postpone (Given that May 13 is the polling day, the film might get postponed),” wrote one fan on X, while another wrote, “#Kalki2898AD is scheduled for May 9th, 2024 release. However, with the election date scheduled for May 13th, the heat of the political campaigns will linger until May 11th, which will not provide much mileage for any film.” Some fans even made memes showing their disappointment, despite no official announcement from the film’s team yet.

Gangs of Godavari to release after elections

The makers of Vishwak Sen and Neha Sshetty’s Gangs of Godavari announced on X that the film will release on May 17, soon after the election dates were announced. “Get ready to witness the Most rugged and violent tale from the banks of Godavari! Mass ka Das @VishwakSenActor's #GangsofGodavari to release on May 17th 2024, worldwide. Meet you in theatres this Summer #GOGOnMay17th,” wrote the film’s producer Sitara Entertainments on X, taking the release date.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh and Kamal in the lead roles. The makers released a new poster on Maha Shivaratri, apart from announcing that Prabhas’ character will be named Bhairava in the film. Despite being a sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD has a surprising connection to mythology. Talking about the film’s name at an event, Nag said, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place