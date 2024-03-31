Crew box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer shows slight growth, earns 10 cr

Crew box office collection day 3: Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew released in theatres on March 29. It has been doing well at the box office so far. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Crew has now collected ₹ 10 crores in its third day of release. (Also read: How Crew's box office opening fares in comparison to other big post-pandemic female-led films) Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon in a still from Crew.

Crew box office update

The latest report adds that Crew has collected ₹ 10.25 crores on its first Sunday according to early estimates. Crew had a good opening on Day 1 and collected ₹9.25 crore. On Day 2, it earned ₹ 9.75 crore. With the third day collection taken into account, Crew is now estimated to earn ₹ 29.25 crore so far in India. The report also added that Crew saw 30.00% occupancy on its Hindi screens in theatres.

Kriti visits theatre

On Sunday, Kriti took to Instagram to share a reel where she was seen visiting a theatre and interacting with the audience who had just seen the film. In the caption, she wrote: “They laughed, I smiled! This LOVE is for my entire CREW!! (red heart emoticon) Ladies!! The flight’s full and its full of love and laughter!! @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor. @rajoosworld Kudos for the “Real” landing of this not so easy flight!! P.S. I always love seeing the first hand reaction of the audiences- how they respond, which bits they laugh at! Its the best feeling! Loved that our Crew is entertaining all generations and genders! wooohhhoooo!”

Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles. The film revolves around three air hostesses whose lives take a turn after they find a passenger smuggling gold biscuits under his shirt. It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Crew makes you laugh, and have fun while serving some cheesy and cocky humour, and manages to stay afloat despite a lot of turbulence, all thanks to the threesome that you wish lasted a little longer.”

