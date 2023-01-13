Ekta Kapoor digs out old video from brother Tusshar Kapoor's birthday. Watch

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an old video from actor-brother Tusshar Kapoor's birthday. She treated her fans to a childhood clip featuring her and Tusshar. Ekta's mother Shobha Kapoor and veteran actor Jeetendra also marked their presence at the theme-based party. Ekta looked cute when she resisted posing with her mother Shobha. This invited a lot of comments from her celebrity friends and fans. (Also read: Kiara Advani revisits her childhood with a video on Children's Day, fans call it 'awesome and adorable')

In the clip, little Ekta wore a green shimmery dress. Her hair was braided. Her brother Tusshar opted for Superman look. A voice in the background said to Shobha, “Shobha ji zara baccho se baat kijiye (Talk to children please).” Shobha said to Ekta, “If you don't want to pose you can turn behind.” Immediately, Ekta turned back to her mom. The voice in the background said, “Monni idhar dikhiye (Monni, look here).”

Shobha decked up in red ethnic suit while Jeetendra wore a white kurta pyjama. All the children came closer to celebrate Tusshar's birthday. Tusshar cut his cake in the presence of Shobha, Ekta and Jeetendra, and his friends. The children sang, “Happy birthday, happy birthday Tusshar.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ekta wrote, “I want this attitude back (laughing, fire, punch and evil eye emojis).” She used ‘posing with punch’ as the hashtag on the post. Actors Pooja Banerji wrote, “Awyeee so cute”, Paridhi Sharma commented, “Awww, super cute” and Parth Samthaan dropped laughing emoji. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented, "(Red heart emoji) Precious!

Actors Siddhant Kapoor wrote, “Omg so adorable. These parties were the best. Cassette music. Dance competitions, Candies food" and Ridhima Pandit commented, “Oh my god this is so cuteee hehehe.” Writer Harneet Singh wrote, “Mom be like, “You don't have to pose Ekta.”

Reacting to the birthday post, one of Ekta's fans wrote, “So cute, Tusshar bhaiya looked so innocent.” Another fan commented, “How cute, so many memories.” Other fan wrote, “Wow…so sweet moment.”

Ekta is the daughter of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. She has tasted success in Bollywood, with her productions such as The Dirty Picture, Ragini MMS, Veere Di Wedding and Dream Girl. She has made popular TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bhau Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Naagin among others by launching new faces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON