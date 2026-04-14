Tejasswi Prakash reacts to marriage rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra: ‘Not happening anytime soon’

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Tejasswi spoke about her wedding plans with Karan and said, "That's not happening anytime soon."

Television actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating since their stint on Bigg Boss 15 in 2021. Recently, rumours suggested that the couple had secretly married. Now, Tejasswi has addressed the rumours and spoken about their wedding plans.

The couple have been working together on Laughter Chefs Season 3, and recently, Tejasswi was also seen as a host alongside Karan on Splitsvilla 16. Talking about working with each other, Tejasswi said, "There are, of course, a lot of things that you do explore with each other on a professional basis. You do tend to understand how the other person likes to work. Especially for me, there's so much that I get to learn from Karan, him being my senior. For me, it's been a learning process."

Earlier, when rumours about his secret wedding to Tejasswi surfaced online, Karan took to X and wrote, "Shaadi vaadi toh chalo har do chaar saal baad karwa hi dete hain (We will make the wedding happen after 2-4 years), how cute is bhindi Maamu!!!?"

About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story Karan and Tejasswi participated in Salman Khan's reality television show Bigg Boss 15. Their friendship on the show turned into love, and they became one of the most talked-about couples on the show, with fans calling them TejRan. Even after the show, the two have remained together and are often seen celebrating festivals with each other's families and sharing their cute moments on social media. Fans have now been eagerly waiting for them to get married.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's work They are both currently a part of Laughter Chefs Season 3, hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Arjun Bijlani, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair, among others. The show has become a fan favourite over time.

Tejasswi and Karan will also be seen together in the Netflix show Desi Bling, a glossy new reality series that promises a peek into the extravagant lives of wealthy Indians based in Dubai. It also stars astrologer Janvee Gaurr and entrepreneurs Satish Sanpal and Rizwan Sajan, among others. The exact release date of the show is yet to be revealed.