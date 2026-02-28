Surbhi Chandna reacts to Psycho Saiyaan co-star Tejasswi Prakash refusing to give interviews with her

Actor Tejasswi Prakash recently declined to promote her show Psycho Saiyaan alongside co-star Surbhi Chandna, a decision that reportedly left Surbhi emotional and in tears. Breaking her silence on the controversy, Surbhi has now addressed the uproar, describing the episode as an unfortunate turn of events. Tejasswi Prakash and Surbhi Chandna feature in show Psycho Saiyaan.

Surbhi Chandna reacts As reported by The Indian Express, the promotions for the Amazon MX Player web show took a tense turn when Tejasswi declined to participate in joint media interactions with co-star Surbhi. The Naagin star is said to have opted for solo interviews instead, turning it into an awkward affair.

It was reported that Tejasswi’s arrival was also delayed due to a wardrobe-related issue. The report further claimed that the show’s publicity team later informed the waiting media that Tejasswi was unwilling to engage in joint interviews with Surbhi and had even refused to arrive at the venue unless assured that the latter would not be included in the promotional interactions.

The report also stated that Surbhi reportedly left the venue in tears. A few minutes later, Tejasswi stepped out to continue with the remaining media interviews. It was claimed that she even cancelled her lunch break with co-star Anud, which left him frustrated. As per the report, he even passed a sarcastic remark, saying, "No worries, I will faint here, but we will carry on. After all, we are all here solely for Tejasswi."

Later, when India Forums approached her for a response to the chaos, Surbhi acknowledged the situation but refrained from commenting on it in detail.

She described the situation as unfortunate but declined to share further information. “It was an unfortunate situation, but nothing to comment about. Thanks for reaching out,” Surbhi said.

Meanwhile, the reason behind Tejasswi Prakash’s actions is still unknown. Tejasswi has yet to respond to the reported chaos during the promotional interviews for the web show.

About the show Psycho Saiyaan was released on Amazon MX Player on February 25. The series begins as a passionate love story but gradually transforms into a dark psychological thriller as obsession takes over. The show also features Ravi Kishan and Anud Singh Dhaka in key roles.

Tejasswi has starred in popular shows such as Swaragini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and Naagin 6. She is currently dating Karan Kundrra, whom she met on Bigg Boss 15, and is also participating in Laughter Chefs season 3. Surbhi has appeared in several hit TV shows, including Naagin 5, Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is married to her longtime partner, Karan R Sharma.