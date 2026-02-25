Karan Kundrra gets Tejasswi Prakash's face tattooed on his chest; fans say, ‘this is how men in love look like’
Fans praised Karan Kundrra for his romantic gesture of getting a tattoo of his girlfriend and actor Tejasswi Prakash's face.
Television actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating since they met on Bigg Boss 15. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see them tie the knot. Recently, Karan made a sweet gesture for Tejasswi that has been winning hearts online.
Karan Kundrra gets Tejasswi Prakash's face tattooed on his chest
During a recent Ramadan celebration in Mumbai, Karan left the paparazzi surprised as he unveiled his new tattoo. The actor got his girlfriend Tejasswi’s face inked on the right side of his chest. However, he did not clarify whether the tattoo was permanent or temporary. Dressed in a purple kurta, Karan was seen flaunting the tattoo with a smile on his face.
While speaking to Buzzzooka Spotlight, Karan revealed that it was a surprise for Tejasswi. He said, “Tomorrow her first OTT series is releasing and because the name is Psycho Saiyaan, I became Psycho Saiyaan. This was a surprise for Teju. She hadn’t seen it, but by the time I reach home, the video will reach her first.”
Fans showered love on Karan for his gesture. One of the comments read, “Tejasswi is the luckiest girl.” Another commented, “This is so cute.” Another wrote, “Unmatchable gesture.” One user wrote, “This is how men in love look like.” However, some internet users believed it was just a sticker to promote Tejasswi’s new show.
About Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Karan and Tejasswi met during their stint on Bigg Boss 15. Their initial friendship soon blossomed into love. They confessed their feelings for each other on the show and have been together ever since. They have been living together for some time now. Recently, during a chat with Elvish Yadav on his podcast, Karan revealed that they are planning to get married this year.
About Tejasswi Prakash’s new show
Tejasswi is currently seen in the romantic thriller Psycho Saiyaan. The show, which also stars Ravi Kishan and Anud Singh Dhaka, is streaming on Amazon MX Player.
The show marks Tejasswi’s OTT debut. Speaking about it, she said, “Psycho Saiyaan marks my OTT acting debut, and I am grateful for the layered character I play. Charu may appear rooted in trust and comfort at first, but her world keeps shifting. What makes her journey compelling is how she responds to that change — the doubt, the fear, and the growing awareness that something isn’t right. As the stakes rise, she is forced to confront realities she never imagined.”
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's upcoming projects
The duo are currently contestants on the cooking show Laughter Chefs Season 3. The show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh, is available to stream on JioHotstar. Apart from this, they will also be starring in the Netflix show Desi Bling, which is set to release later this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
