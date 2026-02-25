Karan Kundrra gets Tejasswi Prakash's face tattooed on his chest; fans say, ‘this is how men in love look like’

While speaking to Buzzzooka Spotlight, Karan revealed that it was a surprise for Tejasswi. He said, “Tomorrow her first OTT series is releasing and because the name is Psycho Saiyaan, I became Psycho Saiyaan. This was a surprise for Teju. She hadn’t seen it, but by the time I reach home, the video will reach her first.”

During a recent Ramadan celebration in Mumbai, Karan left the paparazzi surprised as he unveiled his new tattoo. The actor got his girlfriend Tejasswi’s face inked on the right side of his chest. However, he did not clarify whether the tattoo was permanent or temporary. Dressed in a purple kurta, Karan was seen flaunting the tattoo with a smile on his face.

Television actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating since they met on Bigg Boss 15 . Fans have been eagerly waiting to see them tie the knot. Recently, Karan made a sweet gesture for Tejasswi that has been winning hearts online.

Fans showered love on Karan for his gesture. One of the comments read, “Tejasswi is the luckiest girl.” Another commented, “This is so cute.” Another wrote, “Unmatchable gesture.” One user wrote, “This is how men in love look like.” However, some internet users believed it was just a sticker to promote Tejasswi’s new show.

About Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Karan and Tejasswi met during their stint on Bigg Boss 15. Their initial friendship soon blossomed into love. They confessed their feelings for each other on the show and have been together ever since. They have been living together for some time now. Recently, during a chat with Elvish Yadav on his podcast, Karan revealed that they are planning to get married this year.

About Tejasswi Prakash’s new show Tejasswi is currently seen in the romantic thriller Psycho Saiyaan. The show, which also stars Ravi Kishan and Anud Singh Dhaka, is streaming on Amazon MX Player.

The show marks Tejasswi’s OTT debut. Speaking about it, she said, “Psycho Saiyaan marks my OTT acting debut, and I am grateful for the layered character I play. Charu may appear rooted in trust and comfort at first, but her world keeps shifting. What makes her journey compelling is how she responds to that change — the doubt, the fear, and the growing awareness that something isn’t right. As the stakes rise, she is forced to confront realities she never imagined.”