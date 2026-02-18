Karan Kundrra says he ‘created history’ with biggest pay cheque for Bigg Boss 15: ‘No contestant had asked this much'

Every year, Bigg Boss brings together celebrities from different walks of life to live under one roof and compete for the trophy while enduring physical and mental challenges. Fans are always curious to know who the highest-paid contestant is each season. Recently, during a podcast with Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, a participant on Bigg Boss 15, opened up about his fee for the show, claiming he made history by quoting an amount no contestant had ever asked for before. Karan Kundrra hints at getting a massive pay cheque for Bigg Boss 15.

Karan Kundrra talks about his big pay cheque for Bigg Boss 15 When asked about his biggest pay cheque ever, Karan revealed, "Mera sabse bada pay cheque jo tha voh Bigg Boss ka hi tha. Humne history ukhaad di thi, Being at the right place at the right time waali situation hogyi thi. 4-5 saal se voh baat toh kar hi rahe the aur uss time humara Covid khatam hua tha. They were like nahi Karan toh hume chahiye hi. Toh maine kaha main toh thoda gusse waala admi hoon. Toh mereko mat hi leke jao (My biggest pay cheque was from Bigg Boss. We created history — it was one of those ‘being at the right place at the right time’ situations. They had been in talks with me for four to five years, and at that time, COVID had just ended. They were like, ‘No, we definitely want Karan.’ So I said, ‘I’m a bit of a short-tempered person, so maybe you shouldn’t take me)."

He added, "Fir end main maine muh faada aur unhone haan kardia. Accha khasa muh phada tha. Jo main bande hain show ke, unhone mujhe btaya tha ki jitna tune manga hai voh history main kisi contestant ne nahi manga (In the end, I quoted a huge amount, and they agreed. I had asked for a pretty substantial fee. The main people behind the show told me that no contestant in the show’s history had ever demanded as much as I did). Because around that time, I was also behind camera and had done things as co-producers as well so I knew how much to ask for."