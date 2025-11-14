Tejasswi Prakash reveals Karan Kundrra wanted to marry her right after Bigg Boss 15 but her mom stopped them; here's why

Television actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating for four years now. Recently, there were rumours that they were planning to get married soon. However, the couple dismissed the speculation. Now, in a chat with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa for their YouTube channel, Bharti TV, Tejasswi revealed that Karan wanted to marry her immediately after coming out of Bigg Boss 15, and also shared what stopped them. Karan Kundrra has been dating Tejasswi Prakash for the past four years.

Tejasswi Prakash on marriage plans with Karan Kundrra

Karan and Tejasswi met during their stint on Bigg Boss 15. The two fell in love on the show and have been together ever since. When Bharti asked Tejasswi what she liked most about Karan, she explained that she admired how openly he expressed his feelings for her during Weekend Ka Vaar, even when he wasn’t completely sure of her feelings. That, she said, was what she appreciated the most about him.

Tejasswi went on to reveal that even her mother liked Karan, which she found “surprising”. She recalled that Karan wanted to get married as soon as they left the show and said: “Karan was like, ‘Let’s get married,’ but my mother said, ‘You’ve just come out of Bigg Boss. Maybe you should spend a year together in the real world. It’s not that I doubt you (Karan), but I don’t even know my daughter. I feel both of you need some time.’ I am very chanchal—if I fall in love, I’m like, ‘This is the one.’ So my mother said, ‘Take your time.’”

She further shared that Karan’s parents also like her. When Bharti and Haarsh asked if they plan to get married in 2026, Tejasswi replied: “Aise bol toh rahe hain (That’s what people are saying). Matlab aisi baatein toh hum kar rahe hain par let’s see (We are talking about it, but let’s see).”

About Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s upcoming work

Tejasswi and Karan will be seen together in the third season of Laughter Chefs. Hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show also features Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Vivian Dsena, Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. The show is set to premiere on 22 November.