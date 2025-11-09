Priyanka Chopra's sweet reaction to Bharti Singh flaunting her Bvlgari watch wins hearts: ‘Tum agli brand ambassador ho’

Comedian Bharti Singh recently received a surprise from her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who gifted her a Bvlgari Serpenti collection watch. Bharti became emotional but couldn’t stop flaunting it, even asking fans to share the vlog widely so it would reach Priyanka Chopra — and it looks like they succeeded. Priyanka had the sweetest reaction to Bharti showing off the watch. Priyanka Chopra reacts as Bharti Singh flaunts her Bvlgari watch.

Priyanka Chopra has the sweetes reaction to Bharti Singh flaunting her watch

In the vlog, Bharti could be seen flaunting the Bvlgari Serpenti watch and was heard saying, “Priyanka Chopra, maine bhi le li watch, sun rahi ho kya?” Haarsh joked, “Would she be watching your vlog?” Bharti then added, “Guys, please share this vlog more and more so that it reaches Priyanka Chopra. I saw this watch on her hand and I liked it very much. Later, some of my friends from Colors TV encouraged me to buy it and I finally bought it.”

Priyanka, who is the global brand ambassador of Bvlgari, responded, “Main dekh rahi hoon aur tumpe yeh watch itni achchi lag rahi Hai mujhse bhi zyada. Tum Bvlgari ki agle Ambassador ho. Bas abtak unko maloom nahin tha (I am watching your vlog, and the watch looks so good on you more than it looks on me. You are the next brand ambassador of Bvlgari; they just didn’t know till now). Sending you and your family so much love.”

Not only Priyanka, but even Diljeet Tejnani, the senior art director at Bvlgari, commented, “Priyanka ma’am ke saath saath hum sab BVLGARI se sun rahe hain @bhartisingvlog ji – so honoured to see our Serpenti collection on you.”

Fans praised Priyanka for her sweet reply. One comment read, “Nothing new, just Priyanka and her kindness.” Another wrote, “Such a sweet gesture to acknowledge it.” Someone else added, “Ma’am, this side of yours is too attractive. How bold you are with so much kindness in your heart.” Another fan commented, “Such a gem of a person you are.”

The Bvlgari watch that Haarsh gifted Bharti is from the brand’s Serpenti collection. According to the brand’s official site, it is a “Serpenti Tubogas double-spiral watch in 18 kt rose gold and stainless steel with diamond-set bezel and green lacquered soleil dial.” The watch is priced at ₹20,50,000.

About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

The couple tied the knot in 2017 after dating for a brief period, and are proud parents to their son Laksh (Golla). Bharti and Haarsh announced her second pregnancy in October this year. Sharing a photo flaunting her baby bump, Bharti wrote in the joint post: “We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon.” The comedian has expressed her wish to have a daughter this time.