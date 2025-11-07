Priyanka Chopra says she will always remember Zarine Khan with the ‘greatest joy’: ‘You will be very missed’

Actor Zayed Khan and designer Sussanne Khan’s mother, and Sanjay Khan’s wife, Zarine Khan, has died at the age of 81 due to age-related ailments. Actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to recall memories of her and penned a heartfelt tribute upon hearing the news. (Also read: Zarine Khan death: Hrithik Roshan pays last respect at former mother-in-law's funeral; Bobby Deol hides his tears) Priyanka Chopra penned a note to pay tribute to Zarine Khan.

What Priyanka shared

Priyanka shared a picture of Zarine on her Stories and wrote, “Will always remember you with the greatest joy and incredible energy. You will be very missed, Zarine Aunty.” She also tagged Sussanne and Zayed's accounts below the caption. Zarine and Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, were close friends.

Priyanka via Instagram Stories.

Karan Johar and Kajol also remember Zarine Khan

Meanwhile, Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Prayers and thoughts with the family… Zarine aunty was the kindest and the warmest and will be missed by her loved ones, who were many….”

Kajol wrote, “What a heartwrenching loss… shocked and saddened. deepest condolences and prayers to the whole family (heartbreak emoji).”

Karan Johar and Kajol via Instagram Stories.

Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan's residence to pay their last respects. Jaya Bachchan was seen arriving at the residence with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan. Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji, Saba Azad, and Hrithik Roshan were also spotted. Shabana Azmi, Neelam Kothari, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani, also visited Sanjay’s residence to pay tribute.

Zarine was the wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan. She met Sanjay in the 1960s, and the two married in 1966. She was the mother of Sussanne, Zayed Khan, Simone Arora and Farah Ali Khan.

Zarine appeared in the Hindi film Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963) alongside Dev Anand. However, she was known more for her work off screen, as she was also an accomplished interior designer and entrepreneur.