Bharti Singh gets a surprise baby shower from ‘team baby girl’ Jannat Zubair, Tejasswi Prakash and Laughter Chefs crew

Comedian Bharti Singh announced her second pregnancy in October this year and has been regularly sharing updates about her health in her YouTube vlogs. The team of her show, Laughter Chefs, gave the comedian a surprise baby shower in Mumbai on Sunday (November 16), leaving Bharti emotional and overwhelmed. Bharti Singh gets a surprise baby shower by Laughter Chefs team.

Inside Bharti Singh's surpise baby shower

On Sunday, Bharti took to Instagram, tagging the entire Laughter Chefs team, and shared a video revealing that the show's team had called her for work and later surprised her with a sweet baby shower. An emotional Bharti expressed her gratitude towards the team and said, "Main darr gayi, itne logon ne merepe hamla kardia. Toh I know kuch log gussa kar rahe honge ki hume kyun nahi bulaya, mujhe bhi nahi pata (I got scared, so many people attacked me. And I know some people must be getting angry about why they weren’t invited, I didn’t know either)."

The baby shower was attended by Tejasswi Prakash, Arjun Bijlani, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Kashmera Shah and others. Jannat took to Instagram to share inside glimpses from the baby shower and captioned the post "Team baby girl." While Bharti was dressed in blue, others were seen wearing pink.

The place was decorated with blue and pink balloons and a big placard reading, "we can barely wait." They gave Bharti a 'mom-to-be' tiara and sash for the party, and even cut a big cake that had a small note saying, "I vote girl." Tejasswi also shared a video of the guests dancing to London Thumakda and clicking pictures with the mum-to-be.

Earlier, Bharti, who is a mother to a three-year-old son Laksh, had also expressed her wish to have a baby girl this time. In one of her vlogs, she said, "Bass, Mata Rani aajaye ghar. Meri bhi iccha hai ki main bhi usse Deepika-Ranveer ki Dua ke jaise lehenge aur ponytails banaun (Now only waiting for Mata Rani to come home in the form of my baby girl. I too wish to dress her up in a lehenga and cute ponytails like Deepika-Ranveer’s daughter Dua)."

About Bharti Singh's upcoming work

Bharti will return as the host of the reality cooking game show Laughter Chefs Season 3, alongside Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show will star Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, Tejasswi Prakash–Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Krushna Abhishek–Kashmera Shah and others. The show is set to premiere on Colours TV from November 22. It will also stream on JioHotstar.