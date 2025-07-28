Laughter Chefs season 2: Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav win show; actor talks about shooting for 16 hours

Actor Karan Kundrra and YouTuber Elvish Yadav won season two of Laughter Chefs, a comedy-based cooking competition show. Taking to Instagram, Colors TV shared a photo featuring the winners. Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav emerged winners of Laughter Chefs season 2.

Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav win Laughter Chefs

In the picture, Karan and Elvish Yadav posed together with their trophies. The caption read, "Jinhone jeeti trophy aur aapka dher saara pyaar, pesh hai Laughter Chefs ki winner jodi Elvish aur Karan jinki cooking aur style dono hai dumdaar (The ones who won the trophy and your love are Laughter Chefs winner Elvish and Karan, whose cooking and style are powerful)!"

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, “Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra’s victory in Laughter Chefs 2 proves that when passion, laughter, and true bonds come together, that’s the perfect recipe for success.” A fan said, “Laughter Chef S2 won't just be called a season, but it will stay with us forever like an emotion. Still can't digest that this season is over, isn't it too soon for it to end?”

Karan talks about working for 16 hours

Talking about Laughter Chefs with SCREEN, Karan said that season one had "ended abruptly, and there were no winners". He also spoke about working on Laughter Chefs season 2. He said, “Shooting for the show is way more fun. What translates on screen is just 40-50 minutes, but we shoot for 16 hours, so imagine all the fun we have."

"I was shooting in Dubai and would never miss a day. I would take a flight at 3:30 am after shooting all day and night, come here, and would not even feel tired, that’s how great the contestants were in both seasons,” he added.

Karan's recent project

Karan was recently seen in The Traitors, a show known for its mind games and betrayals. Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther were crowned the winners of season one. The show also starred Harsh Gujral, Purav Jha, Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lakshmi Manchu, Apoorva Makhija, Raftaar, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, Sahil Salathia, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Nourozi, and Janvi Gaur.