Pregnant Bharti Singh expresses concern over high sugar levels despite strict diet: ‘Don’t want it to affect my baby'

In October, comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced her second pregnancy. In one of her recent vlogs, Bharti shared an update about her health, revealing that her sugar levels had suddenly increased, leaving her worried about her baby’s wellbeing. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are going to become parents again.

Bharti Singh on her increased sugar levels

Bharti revealed that she checked her sugar levels before breakfast and found them to be higher than usual. She added, “I am confused because I am not even eating anything sweet. I only drink one cup of tea in the morning with jaggery. I am feeling angry. Why is this happening? Haarsh is also not in town; he had to leave for Dubai for some work last night, and I feel very lonely without him. I am not eating anything that would trigger or increase my blood sugar levels. I don’t even have any stress.”

She said the doctor would now scold her for the increased levels, adding, “I have been extremely particular about my diet; I only eat millets and have completely cut off rotis, rice, and other forms of carbs, so I don’t know why my sugar has gone so high. I am extremely worried because I don’t know. I just want that it not to affect my baby in any way.”

Bharti shared that for many weeks she had been keeping a strict watch on her diet and ensuring she didn’t do anything against the doctor’s guidelines, yet her sugar levels still rose. Out of frustration, she ended up eating three rotis instead of her usual millets.

About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

After dating for a brief period, Bharti married Haarsh in 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Laksh, in 2021 and announced their second pregnancy in October 2025. They shared a cute picture from their Switzerland vacation to make the announcement, with Bharti writing, “We are pregnant again 😍🧿❤️🥳 #blessed #ganpatibappamorya🙏❤️ #thankyougod #babycomingsoon.”

Meanwhile, Bharti will soon return as the host of Laughter Chefs Season 3 alongside Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show, which also stars Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Abhishek Kumar, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonerjee, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh, is scheduled to premiere on 22 November on Colours TV.