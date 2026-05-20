Television's beloved couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have finally given their massive fanbase the moment they had long been praying for. The actor orchestrated a breathtakingly romantic surprise proposal for Tejasswi on the newly launched reality series Desi Bling, the Indian spin-off of Dubai Bling, which made its premiere on Netflix on May 20. Tejasswi Prakash left in tears as Karan Kundrra proposes her on Desi Bling, ‘TejRan’ fans excited about engagement. (Netflix India)

A grand proposal on Desi Bling For the grand gesture, Kundrra mapping out a meticulous, larger-than-life surprise with the supportive backing of the entire Desi Bling ensemble cast, including luxury tycoons and socialites Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Tabinda Sanpal, Pamela Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, and Janvee Gaur.

The moment Prakash stepped onto the lavishly decorated venue, she was completely blindsided to see the glowing words “Will You Marry Me?” floating across the water in massive, illuminated lettering. Within seconds, Karan dropped to one knee and asked for her hand in marriage in a heartfelt blend of Punjabi, asking, “Tejasswi Prakash, will you marry me?”

Completely overwhelmed by the moment, a tearful Tejasswi found herself barely able to process her immediate shock, gasping, “I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop.”

As she stood before him, she couldn't help but look back on the immense public scrutiny and cynicism they weathered during the infancy of their courtship. “Jab hum mile the, toh bahut kuch hua tha… Jab hum bahar aaye, sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge. Kisi ne kaha tha main fake hu; kisi ne kaha tu fake hai. It’s been four years; we’ve seen everything, and we’ve been through everything,” she recalled with raw honesty.



