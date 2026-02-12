Tejasswi Prakash on starting her OTT journey with boyfriend Karan Kundrra in Desi Bling: It gets a lot easier for me

Tejasswi Prakash has been working in the reality space on TV for the past few years, but now the actor is taking that plunge on the web medium with the reality show Desi Bling. This marks her OTT debut and she gets to do it with her boyfriend, actor Karan Kundrra, and she admits it makes it more special. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra (Photo: Instagram) “Karan has been doing OTT shows for the last five years, I think he’s only done reality. So he’s obviously really good at it and in turn for me, it gets a lot easier when I am with somebody who does a lot of reality stuff,” she says, adding, “I prefer alternating between fiction and non fiction as I am an actor so I have to act. But he’s been in the whole reality zone for a very long time and so he’s the best at it. I get to learn a lot from him and it’s very easy doing a show with him.”

With this being the month of love, Tejasswi Prakash shares that she and Karan Kundrra are in quite a bit more settled and peaceful state today in their relationship. “Love, for us, today is something that makes you feel so much at ease and peace. That’s how both Karan and I feel at this point. We are so much in such a positive zone right now, that we are both very driven. We don’t have to put in a lot of headache and sleepiness nights into this relationship. We can actually look at being a team, partners and building something beautiful together. That’s where we are at, very happy, very much in peace and working on a better future, not just more money, but for a lot of artistic satisfaction,” she says.