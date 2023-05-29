Succession finale reactions: Fans call Kieran Culkin MVP of ‘perfect’ payoff

Succession aired its 90-minute series finale on Sunday and many took to Twitter in the wake of the series-long tussle to become the successor of Logan Roy. The question that everyone asked was the same- Did the show land the ending? While reviews were exceedingly positive and called the HBO show a landmark on the history of television shows, fans selected out memorable moments from the finale and shared their thoughts on the end of the show. (Also read: Succession season 4 first reviews hail it as 'a masterwork’, call it 'even more engaging' than previous seasons) Succession finale reactions on Twitter hailed the end as a 'perfect' payoff to the Roy siblings.

Earlier, showrunner Jesse Armstrong had said that he knew how he wanted to end the show and that choice did not change with the possibility of how it must end with the successive seasons. Ahead of the finale, fans shared several memes and unmasked a lot of theories about which of the Roy family members would ultimately land the role. After the highly-anticipated finale, Twitter trended Succession and Succession Finale from Sunday evening.

"This truly feels like the end of a golden era of television. Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen & the rest of the cast have all magnified the superb writing with their monumental performances. A glorious series I'll never forget. #Succession" said a fan. "Succession finale is like avengers endgame for people with untreated mental illnesses," quipped one fan on Twitter. "It’s incredible to me that absolutely nothing about these people changed from Day 1. No growth, no moral realizations, no sacrifices for the greater good, etc. Just a story about a group of absolute f--ks." said a fan. "Jesse Armstrong and co. have perfected giving audiences a sense of false hope with #Succession that I don’t think we’ll see again. You give us what’s possibly the last moments of the siblings in good terms, only to tear them apart and leave them in the mud. What a series finale!" read one tweet. "The #Succession finale was perfect in that I’m seething with rage and unsatisfied as f--k and yet every decision made complete dramatic and thematic sense" read another tweet.

Many fans also took note of the performances of the cast, especially Kieran Culkin. "Everyone was fantastic, but the finale MVP for me was Kieran Culkin. A sharply-calibrated performance that danced between acid-tongued snark and raw vulnerability. Roman could've easily been one-note, but Culkin made him the show's rotten, beating heart. #Succession" read a tweet. "this season of #Succession will go down in history as the greatest pieces of TV ever made. Kendall, Roman and Shiv all heirs to the throne and none wins actually . Kudos to Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook making these insufferable pricks look human. #SuccessionHBO" said another fan. "kieran culkin for best lead actor. sarah snook for best lead actress. matthew macfadyen for best supporting actor. james cromwell for best guest actor. give them their emmys NOW !!!" said one fan.

