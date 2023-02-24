Succession creator Jesse Armstrong confirms TV series will end with Season 4

The upcoming fourth season of the HBO series Succession will be its last. Show creator Jesse Armstrong has confirmed that the show will begin its last season on March 26, 2023. The award-winning show stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and J Smith-Cameron as members of Roy family who own a media conglomerate called Waystar Royco. The comedy-drama revolves around the inner power struggles amongst the Roys as they try to succeed patriarch Logan Roy. (Also read: Succession creator Jesse Armstrong jokes about King Charles at Emmys 2022: 'Voting was involved in our win')

Jesse, who is also an executive producer and showrunner on the program, revealed that when he began writing the fourth season in 2021 with his writing team, he wanted to have a clear idea about the show's direction. He wanted to be able to out out strong instead of dragging out the show ages and overstaying its welcome.

In an interview with the New Yorker, Jesse stated, "I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don’t hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, 'Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end.' I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.

He also added that he had mixed feelings now that the end was finally here. Jesse said, "So I do feel conflicted about that. And I feel sad, and I have the circus-has-left-town feeling that everyone gets who works on a production that’s good, and this one particularly so. I imagine I’ll be a little bit lonely, and wandering the streets of London in a funk, and wondering, What the fuck did I do? I’ll probably be calling you up in about six months asking if people are ready for a reboot."

The first season of Succession premiered in 2018. The second season came out in 2019, while the third season, with its cliffhanger ending, came in 2021. Alexander Skarsgård, who was introduced as tech mogul Lukas Matsson in the last season, will have a larger role to play in the fourth season. Filmmaker Adam McKay and actor Will Ferrell are also executive producers on the HBO show.

