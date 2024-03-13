Kate Middleton ‘looked like sad Princess Diana' sitting in car after apology for editing mishap

Kate Middleton unexpectedly showed up on Monday leading royal sources to question if there's more, to the story. The ongoing controversy over the Mother’s Day photos involving the Princess of Wales seems to be affecting her healing journey causing worries that it could deteriorate. Royal insider noted an expression as she looked out of the window drawing parallels in circles to images of her deceased mother, in law Princess Diana. Hours after apologising and taking all responsibility for the editing mishap, the mother of three stepped out with her husband Prince William. For days now, Kate’s health and her disappearance from the public eye have raised concerns among the public. Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte leave after the coronation ceremony.(Reuters)

Kate Middleton health crisis likely to deteriorate claims insiders

In a conversation with PageSix, sources close to the royal family have shared some information about the Princess of Wales sparking worries. The 42-year-old has been at the center of health rumours and conspiracy theories since undergoing major surgery for an undisclosed disease in January. Her recent reemergence on social media post-surgery comeback has potentially made the situation even worse after the recent editing mishap. Kate took ownership of the situation on Monday offering apologies and confessing to handling the edits herself. However, her apology failed to sit well with many individuals. She even stepped out for a moment with Prince Williams to give an end to all the ‘missing’ rumours.

Kate Middleton reminds of ‘sad Princess Diana’: Royal insiders

“It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery,” a royal source told the magazine. “The rumor mill — particularly on social media — has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter. She just needs to be left in peace.” They added.

Another close source said I worry about all this attention on Catherine. She did not look happy at all in the car on Monday.” The source mentioned that Kate seemed to resemble Princess Diana, who seemed distressed, on some occasions during her royal duties while seated beside her ex-husband, King Charles during the peak of their marital issues. A particular photo captured this moment during their trip to Seoul, South Korea in 1992. The strain, on their faces was evident. The pair eventually parted ways a month later.

Kate Middleton is to make a comeback soon

In an earlier statement, Kensington Palace stated that the Princess of Wales is recovering and would return to public life at Easter following her planned operation. Kate, meantime, was not there at another family gathering where William attended the funeral of his cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband, Thomas Kingston.