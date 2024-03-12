 7 signs that suggest Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day family picture was edited | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / 7 signs that suggest Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day family picture ‘clicked’ by Prince William was edited

7 signs that suggest Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day family picture ‘clicked’ by Prince William was edited

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 12, 2024 12:58 PM IST

After snafu over Mother Day’s picture, Kate Middleton admitted editing the photo saying that she ‘occasionally experiment with editing’.

On Mother’s Day, the official Instagram account of the Prince and the Princess of Wales released a family picture to wish people across the globe. The Prince of Wales ‘clicked’ the first family picture after Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery. The picture shows the Princess smiling alongside her three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Expectedly, the picture went viral on social media. However, soon after, many keen observers pointed out the inconsistencies in the photo.

Kate Middleton with her kids - Prince Louis (left), Princess Charlotte (right) and Prince George (centre). (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)
Kate Middleton with her kids - Prince Louis (left), Princess Charlotte (right) and Prince George (centre). (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Read| Why are people not buying Kate Middleton's defence for 'editing' family photo?

The inconsistencies in the picture prompted various leading news agencies such as the Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters, and AFP to issue a ‘kill notification’ citing that the source manipulated the picture. The Associated Press alerted journalists, saying, “After closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent,” reported People.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

But what are the signs that indicate Kate Middleton’s family photo was edited?

1- A part of Princess Charlotte’s pink-coloured sweater is missing.

A part of Princess Charlotte's sweater appears to be missing. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)
A part of Princess Charlotte's sweater appears to be missing. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

2- Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is not wearing her wedding ring.

Missing wedding ring on Kate Middleton's left hand. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)
Missing wedding ring on Kate Middleton's left hand. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

3- The jacket’s zipline that Kate Middleton is wearing is inconsistent.

The zipper of Kate Middleton's jacket doesn't line up. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)
The zipper of Kate Middleton's jacket doesn't line up. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

4- Kate Middleton’s right hand embracing Prince Louis looks strikingly blurry.

Kate Middleton’s hand is blurry. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)
Kate Middleton’s hand is blurry. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

5- The tree behind them appears to be in full bloom despite it being early March.

The tree has leaves on it in early March. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)
The tree has leaves on it in early March. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

6- The pattern on Prince Louis’ jumper did not appear to line up. It’s broken and blurry.

The sweater worn by Prince Louis has a distorted pattern. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)
The sweater worn by Prince Louis has a distorted pattern. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

7- The edge of the table beside Prince Louis is distorted.

The picture shows the distorted edge of the table. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)
The picture shows the distorted edge of the table. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Also Read| Kate Middleton exits Windsor for ‘personal appointment’ after Mother's Day snafu

While these clues do suggest that the family picture was edited, the confirmation came from Kate Middleton herself following a social media frenzy. On February 11, the Princess confirmed in a tweet that she had edited the photo. The tweet read, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On