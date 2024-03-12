7 signs that suggest Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day family picture ‘clicked’ by Prince William was edited

On Mother’s Day, the official Instagram account of the Prince and the Princess of Wales released a family picture to wish people across the globe. The Prince of Wales ‘clicked’ the first family picture after Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery. The picture shows the Princess smiling alongside her three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Expectedly, the picture went viral on social media. However, soon after, many keen observers pointed out the inconsistencies in the photo. Kate Middleton with her kids - Prince Louis (left), Princess Charlotte (right) and Prince George (centre). (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

The inconsistencies in the picture prompted various leading news agencies such as the Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters, and AFP to issue a ‘kill notification’ citing that the source manipulated the picture. The Associated Press alerted journalists, saying, “After closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent,” reported People.

But what are the signs that indicate Kate Middleton’s family photo was edited?

1- A part of Princess Charlotte’s pink-coloured sweater is missing.

A part of Princess Charlotte's sweater appears to be missing. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

2- Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is not wearing her wedding ring.

Missing wedding ring on Kate Middleton's left hand. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

3- The jacket’s zipline that Kate Middleton is wearing is inconsistent.

The zipper of Kate Middleton's jacket doesn't line up. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

4- Kate Middleton’s right hand embracing Prince Louis looks strikingly blurry.

Kate Middleton’s hand is blurry. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

5- The tree behind them appears to be in full bloom despite it being early March.

The tree has leaves on it in early March. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

6- The pattern on Prince Louis’ jumper did not appear to line up. It’s broken and blurry.

The sweater worn by Prince Louis has a distorted pattern. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

7- The edge of the table beside Prince Louis is distorted.

The picture shows the distorted edge of the table. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

While these clues do suggest that the family picture was edited, the confirmation came from Kate Middleton herself following a social media frenzy. On February 11, the Princess confirmed in a tweet that she had edited the photo. The tweet read, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”