Kate Middleton exits Windsor for ‘personal appointment’ after Mother's Day snafu

Before anyone unloads a series of presumptions about the Princess of Wales resuming command of her royal duties, that's not the case yet. Kate Middleton stepped out with Prince William on March 11, hours after her apology for editing the Mother's Day family portrait hit the internet. Although her husband was undoubtedly headed to the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, her public outing had more ‘personal’ inclinations. Kate Middleton poses alongside her three children in latest picture (Instagram)

Departing Windsor Castle, Middleton was reportedly out for a ‘private appointment’ when a picture of her alongside William was snapped. Both were settled into the backseat of a blue Range Rover, but the click doesn't offer a good look at Middleton. In the new photo, her head is turned the other way as she's caught looking out the window.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The car presumably dropped William at the Abbey as he was spotted at the service at 2:45 pm. The Princess of Wales was absent from the scene. Her destination was possibly en route to that of William, which is why she joined him. (See the DailyMail report here)

Also read | Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, admits she edited Mother's Day image, apologises

Kate Middleton's health, Mother's Day photo and more:

‘Rare' addresses from Kensington Palace have become a rather common sight in the past few weeks. Catherine, Princess of Wales, took to the @princeandprincessofwales Instagram profile earlier today to release an apology statement story regarding the recent edited family photo chaos.

Weeks before that, her spokesperson had released another ‘rare’ notice to bust conspiracy theories about her alleged “disappearance," only to remind the masses that they'd already made her recovery timeline post the abdominal surgery “very clear from the outset.” The original post had made the noticeable remark that the Princess would be out until after Easter.

Earlier this morning, the Princess of Wales posted an apology addressing the noticeable signs of the recently posted family photo being digitally edited as several photo agencies “killed” it. While the experts circled the idea of her having used AI tools on the picture, regular netizens couldn't comprehend why such a frivolous act had incited such a resounding uproar.

Many took to Instagram comments under the post to critically review the “badly edited” photo, while a few clung to the sense of reliability it reflected. “I don’t know why people care so much that this particular photo was photoshopped. Are they forgetting their Christmas photo?” read one of the top comments under the family pic clicked by the Prince of Wales (as the caption mentions it).