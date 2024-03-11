Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo ‘killed’ by agencies over alleged manipulation claims

Kate Middleton recently made a comeback post-surgery, posing alongside her children in a new family portrait. However, the picture was soon taken down by major news and picture agencies like AP and Reuters, alleging that it was badly manipulated. In the photo, earlier shared on Instagram, The Princess of Wales, who returned from her abdominal surgery, can be seen smiling alongside her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, keen viewers found something wrong with the picture, leading press agencies to stop distribution. Kate Middleton poses alongside her three children in latest picture (Instagram)

Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo faces manipulation accusation

Also read: The Boy and the Heron wins Oscars: Where to watch Hayao Miyazaki last animated feature

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On Sunday night, several news outlets that had posted the photo, which was released by the Palace to announce the return of the princess, removed it. The image appeared to have been manipulated or possibly artificial intelligence-generated. In the picture, the 42-year-old was smiling at the camera during an outdoor photoshoot, surrounded by her three children, capturing a picture-perfect moment.

Major ‘editing fail’ on Princess Charlotte’s hand

As soon as the photo began circulating on social media, it didn’t take long for people to point out that something was amiss. In the photo, Charlotte appears to have lost a portion of her hand. Internet image specialists and picture experts found a hole in the inside of Charlotte’s left arm, close to her wrist. Where one would expect to see a section of her pink cardigan, there's just empty space before the knitted garment continues covering her arm.

Also read: Meghan Markle asked to ‘rise above’ after cyber-bullying claims, compared to Kate Middleton

Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters, and AFP were among the international news agencies that immediately deleted the picture from their archives, alleging claims of image tampering. Kensington Palace hasn't said anything about it. In the meanwhile. Anyone utilizing the image received a "kill notification" from AP. As per People, the Associated Press wrote an alert to the journalists saying “ after closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent.”

“No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children,” ITV Royal reporter Chris Ship wrote on X.