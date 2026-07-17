Driver protection will define future of video telematics

For many commercial drivers, a camera inside the vehicle can feel like a difficult idea. It can look like someone is always watching, waiting to find a mistake. That concern is real, and the fleet safety industry must not dismiss it. Driving (AFP)

But India’s road safety challenge is now too urgent for technology to be framed only as monitoring. The real question is not whether fleets should use cameras. The real question is whether video telematics can be designed and introduced in a way that protects drivers, helps them get home safely, and gives fleets a fairer way to understand what happens on the road.

The need for this shift is clear. Data shared in Parliament shows that India recorded 4,87,705 road accidents and 177,177 fatalities in 2024. Over-speeding alone was linked to 3,44,446 accidents and 1,23,947 deaths, which means nearly seven in ten road fatalities were connected to speed. These are not just national statistics. For a fleet operator, they translate into injured drivers, vehicle downtime, insurance disputes, customer delays, legal exposure and reputational risk.

This is why fleet safety cannot remain dependent on what happens after an accident. Traditional systems tell operators where a vehicle is. Cameras and AI-led video telematics can help explain what is happening around the vehicle, inside the cabin, and in the seconds before risk becomes a crash.

That difference matters. A driver who is distracted, drowsy, speeding or missing a road hazard does not need punishment after the event. They need a timely alert before the event. A fleet manager reviewing a crash does not need hours of raw footage. They need the few seconds that explain whether the driver was at fault, whether another road user cut in, whether road conditions contributed, or whether the driver actually prevented a worse outcome.

This is the strongest argument for video telematics in India: It can protect drivers from unfair blame as much as it can protect fleets from unsafe behaviour. In many commercial vehicle accidents, the first assumption often falls on the truck, bus or delivery vehicle. Objective video evidence can change that conversation. It can show when a driver followed protocol, reacted correctly, or was affected by another road user’s mistake.

However, this value will be lost if the technology is introduced as surveillance. Drivers must know why the system is being used, what it records, who can see the footage, how long data is kept, and how alerts are reviewed. If this communication is missing, even the best technology will create suspicion.

This is where the industry needs to mature. Video telematics should not be sold to drivers as a camera watching them. It should be explained as a safety companion that helps detect fatigue, distraction, harsh braking, unsafe lane movement, risky speed and external road threats. It should support coaching, not fear. It should help identify patterns, not single out individuals. Most importantly, it should create a fair record of events.

There are already signs that India is moving towards more data-led safety thinking. The country’s highway authority has announced the use of AI-powered dashcam analytics across around 40,000 km of National Highways to detect road defects and safety issues. The government’s digital accident reporting system is also designed to bring police, transport, health, highways and insurance stakeholders onto a common platform. Both developments point to the same direction: road safety is becoming more visual, more data-led and more preventive.

A 2025 policy update on digital personal data also makes it clear that responsible data use, transparency and user rights will become central to India’s technology ecosystem. For fleet operators, this means video safety systems must be built with clear guardrails. Footage cannot be treated casually. Access must be controlled. Data should be used for defined safety purposes. Drivers should not feel that technology is being used without context or consent.

The business case is equally strong. A trusted video telematics system can help fleets reduce risky driving behaviour, improve driver coaching, settle accident disputes faster, support insurance claims with evidence, and identify operational stress points such as difficult routes, fatigue-heavy schedules or repeated speeding zones. This is not only about compliance. It is about protecting people and improving fleet performance at the same time.

India’s drivers operate in conditions that are far more complex than most technology systems are built for. They deal with mixed traffic, long hours, unpredictable road users, poor visibility, uneven road quality and pressure to deliver on time. In such an environment, safety technology must be empathetic. It must recognise that the driver is not just a data point. The driver is the person carrying the risk every day.

The future of video telematics in India will not be decided by how many cameras are installed. It will be decided by whether drivers trust what those cameras are meant to do. If the industry gets this wrong, video telematics will be seen as another layer of surveillance. If it gets this right, it can become one of the most important tools for driver protection, safer fleets and more accountable roads.

India does not need technology that makes drivers feel watched. It needs technology that makes them feel protected.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Soumik Ukil, co-founder and CEO, LightMetrics.