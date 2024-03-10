Princess Diana's love letters to Hewitt could go for auction in US, will they cause humiliation to Royals?

Princess Diana’s intimate love letters to former Army officer James Hewitt are reportedly set to go for an auction in the United States, prompting fears that they could be made public. Princess Diana and James Hewitt's letters are extremely intimate and they may cause humiliation and embarrassment to royals if made public.(AP )

According to The Sun, 64 notes, which were penned by Diana from 1989 to 1991, will be sold to a wealthy collector for up to $1million. The duo was in a five-year relationship until 1992.

Hewitt, 65, had previously offered the letters as collateral for a £500,000 loan.

Will the release of letters cause any humiliation to Royals?

As per the report, these letters are extremely intimate and they may cause humiliation and embarrassment to Royals if made public. They both were in an affair when the late Princess was still married to King Charles. It is believed that they exchanged letters when Hewitt was serving in the Gulf War.

The author of the royal book 'My Mother and I', Ingrid Seward, stated, “James Hewitt has betrayed Diana in so many ways so this is just the final insult. I presume Hewitt desperately needs the money and he sees the value in these letters."

"It is unthinkable these notes for such a sensitive time in her life could become public," she added.

Last year in October, Heritage Auctions declined to sell the letters after being approached for the same. Another auction company was also reportedly approached, but it declined to appraise the letters.

However, Captain Hewitt's spokespersons have disputed that he intends to sell the letters claiming that he is just interested in assessing the documents, which were apparently written in Diana's distinctive script, according to The Sun.

Diana publicly confessed her relationship with Hewitt

Diana and Hewitt met each other at a party hosted by her lady-in-waiting, Hazel West, in 1986. The Princess revealed about their connection in a 1995 BBC interview with Martin Bashir.

Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him. But I was very let down," she said.

The Princess took divorce from the then Prince Charles in 1996. Diana, her partner Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul were killed in a car accident in Paris' Pont de l'Alma tunnel the following year.

After her demise, Hewitt agreed to keep the letters in a safe place in a settlement with the Spencer family's lawyers. He promised to never sell them, and destroy them after his death.