Prince William-Kate put their kids ahead of royal duties? ‘Princess Diana did…'

As Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton attempt to balance work and family life, they were criticised after it was revealed that Princess Anne carried out 457 engagements this year in comparison to Prince of Wales' 172 and Princess of Wales' 123. But a royal commentator claimed that this is part of Prince William and Kate Middleton's strategy. Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales at Westminster Abbey.(Reuters)

Royal commentator Gareth Russell said, “This is where you very much see that William is Diana's son", referring to Princess Diana putting her children first.

Gareth Russell added, "This is the Diana impact on the monarchy, so I don't imagine that William and Catherine are as wounded, as maybe other royals would have been by this level of press criticism.”

“The danger for them is that even though this is almost certainly motivated by prioritising their home life, it has enabled their critics to paint them as lazy,” the royal expert said, adding, "That reputation can take quite a bit of time to shirk off at the moment. Because of the difficulties the monarchy has had in the last few years, William and Catherine were very much expected to be the star players and to be the star attraction for positive publicity.”

Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton are out in the public, people expect them to show up much more, the expert claimed as “if they're not seen as often, there is a risk that they enable their critics to write the story for them.”

Before Christmas celebrations, Kate Middleton and her three children visited a baby bank and released a video of the work they were doing. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also often seen in public meeting with royal fans.