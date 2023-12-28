Prince Harry's major 2024 challenge: Meghan Markle wants to return to acting

Meghan Markle’s wish to return to acting in 2024 will test her partnership with Prince Harry, an astrologer claimed. Susan Miller, founder of Astrology Zone, predicted that Prince Harry will face some difficult years ahead as his relationships will be tested. The Duke of Sussex' marriage, business partnerships, or collaborations tested in 2024, the astrologer claimed as per Daily Mail. Prince Harry will also miss his old life in London as an active royal as Meghan Markle will crave a return to acting, the astrologer predicted. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, seen. (Reuters)

Susan Miller said, “I think of Harry in a bucolic, beautiful setting. Santa Barbara is the closest thing to paradise I’ve ever seen, and it doesn’t have the hustle (and) bustle though. It’s gorgeous, but he used to have 20 detail men following him around, and all the things he was doing. His life has changed dramatically. Now, living in Santa Barbara is perfect for the children, and I know he loves to play polo…He loves history and family.”

The astrologer also said that the couple will face issues next year which will arise from their professional lives.

“I think [Harry] is going to miss London, and I don’t know how they’re going to figure that out. I think it’s great when the kids are little, because, of course, they need places to play, and just be kids, and they’re gonna have the privacy there. But Meghan wants to go back to acting…I don’t think the [Netflix] business plan of creating movies is the way it’s going to go. I think she will go back to work," she said, adding, “I also think they may need a constant supply of money because they’ve sort of told all the family secrets, they don’t have any more to tell. I think we all know too much…It’s an odd situation.”

For Prince Harry, the astrologer said, “Either your marriage will be tested, or a business partnership or collaboration will be tested. It just means that you will have to adjust to things. You will have to come up with imaginative solutions, or you may decide to leave the situation. It will be [Harry] who is going through the test. But what’s interesting is [Meghan] (a Leo) felt it and is coming out of it. He’s going into it because Leo had it already.

“He’s the one finding it difficult," she predicted.