How Princess Diana would feel about her dress being sold for $1.1 million record

Princess Diana has an indelible influence on fashion and this is part of her long-lasting influence and legacy, her designer friend said as per PEOPLE. Jacques Azagury had designed Princess Diana's iconic ballerina-style dress that sold for a record $1.15 million in Hollywood last week. Princess Diana's dress fetched 11 times the asking price at an auction.

“I think she would be so happy because fashion was a big part of her life,” the recently retired designer said, adding, "That might sound flippant, but she loved getting ready for an occasion, she loved stepping out and being seen by all these people; not disappointing anyone, that was very important to her."

What you need to know about the dress

The dress features a black velvet bodice with embroidered stars in metallic thread. It also includes a royal blue organza skirt and padded shoulders typical of the 1980s. Princess Diana first wore it in 1985 on a royal tour of Italy with Prince Charles. She also donned it in 1986 while in Vancouver. The dress was sold at an auction at a price eleven times than the estimate.

"I was really excited and quite emotional actually as this was the first dress I ever made for her," Jacques Azagury said, adding, "I’m just so happy that it’s still loved so much."

When Jacques Azagury met Princess Diana this happened

'Recalling how he met Princess Diana, the designer said, “I remember while I was talking to her, her eye kept going to a certain dress. It wasn’t specially designed for her at all, although, of course, we made it for her proportions, but she didn’t care that someone else might have it, not at all.”