Medical reason behind King Charles' swollen 'sausage fingers' is…

King Charles made fun of his swollen “sausage fingers” in a new documentary on the monarch's coronation. In the documentary, Britain's King was filmed joking about his fingers while talking to his son Prince William. In the footage, the Prince of Wales was seen closing a clasp that held a lavish robe around his father. This made the monarch laugh who joked back, "No, you haven't got sausage fingers like mine." King Charles sausage fingers: King Charles is seen.

GP Chun Tang, medical director at Pall Mall medical in Manchester, told the Daily Mail, "Often puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention which can be caused by numerous health conditions. This condition arises due to inflammation and can be a result of arthritis, multiple bacterial infections or even TB. Other possibilities include high salt levels, allergic reactions, medicinal side effects, injury and autoimmune disease."

The technical term for King Charles' sausage fingers' is dactylitis which results in severe swelling that affects your fingers and toes.

King Charles has always had a lighthearted approach to his hands' condition. In a letter to his friend after his son, Prince William, was born the monarch wrote, “I can't tell you how excited and proud I am. He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine.”

Queen Elizabeth also noted the size of Charles' hands reportedly writing a letter to her music teacher in which she said, “They are rather large, but with fine long fingers quite unlike mine and certainly unlike his father's. It will be interesting to see what they become.”