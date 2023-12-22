King Charles' 'sausage fingers' joke with Prince William in coronation film

King Charles III joked about having "sausage fingers" with his son Prince William during rehearsals for the coronation, a BBC documentary showed. The documentary follows the ceremony in May and also showed the Archbishop of Canterbury forgetting his lines in a rehearsal. Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation ceremonies.(AFP)

The Archbishop moment in the documentary

“I have a memory that is probably about as good as our spaniel - in other words zero,” Archbishop Justin Welby said about not knowing the words during one of practice runs. The archbishop freezes mid-prayer as he blesses the monarch while another clergyman teases, "You must have said this before."

King Charles is also seen laughing at the joke.

Prince William's hearty moment in the documentary

In one of the final rehearsals, Prince William was seen tenderly supporting his father as he struggles to fasten one of the ceremonial robes. King Charles then tells him not to worry, as he does not have "sausage fingers" like his father.

Princess Anne on Queen Elizabeth

The documentary also features an interview of King Charles' sister Princess Anne who speaks of the "serendipity" of being in Balmoral when her mother was dying.

"We did try and persuade her that that that shouldn't be part of the decision-making process," she recalled, adding, "I hope she felt that that was right in the end, because I think we did."

She also spoke of a strange "sense of relief" when she saw the crown taken off her mother's coffin.

When will the documentary be screened? Where to watch?

The 90-minute documentary, ‘Charles III: The Coronation Year’, will be screened on BBC One on Boxing Day. It attempts to show “the complex preparations for King Charles' crowning.”

The film is written by royal author Robert Hardman.