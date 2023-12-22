Prince William ‘delighted’ about Harry not coming to royal Christmas: ‘He wants…’

As King Charles and Camilla invited members of the royal family to their Christmas celebrations in Sandringham, there is no official word yet on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are welcome to join the festivities. It was reported that the couple who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 will stay in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who have not spent a single Christmas with their royal relatives. Princes William and Harry(AFP)

Earlier, a friend of Prince Harry told the Sunday Times the couple "would love to" spend Christmas in the UK as King Charles has never been with their children Archie and Lilibet during the festive season. However, he said as per the report, “I can't imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.”

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the UK for Christmas, it would come after the pair have made several explosive claims about Prince William and Kate Middleton. In his book ‘Spare’, Prince Harry said that the Prince of Wales "screamed and shouted" at him during the infamous Sandringham Summit.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Sun, "I don't think William will be shedding a tear over this. Deep down, I'm sure he still loves Harry, but I don't think he can see a way out of the rift that has opened between them. I think William has closed his mind to the prospect of reconciliation with Harry, and I can't see a time when Meghan would be welcomed back into the bosom of the family - or a time when she would ever want to be welcomed back. I doubt that William thinks about them for more than a fleeting moment - and then he probably tries to blank out those thoughts."