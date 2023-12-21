No Prince William- Kate Middleton? Who’s on King Charles’ Christmas guestlist

The royal family hold their annual Christmas celebrations in Sandringham. Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles and Camilla will be spending the festive season at the Norfolk estate. They will take part in the annual walk to church on Christmas Day as members of the royal family will join them, the palace said without revealing any names. Royal family Christmas: Kate, The Princess of Wales, and Prince William arrive with Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis at Westminster Abbey in London.(AP)

The royal family gathering at Sandringham House on Christmas Day has been a part of the royal calendar for decades. King Charles will continue the tradition this year as well. Here are the royal family members reportedly invited to Sandringham:

Prince William- Kate Middleton

It is expected that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be at Sandringham for Christmas along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Although, it is not sure that they would attend the celebrations.

In 2019, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their debut on the walk to church. Last year, Prince Louis attended the service for the first time.

Kate Middleton’s parents

Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael could also be present at the royal family celebrations, it has been reported.

Camilla's family

Queen Camilla's family have been reportedly invited for the first time by King Charles. Camilla has two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura. She also has five grandchildren: Lola, Freddie, Eliza, Gus and Louis. In addition to them,

Camilla's sister Annabel will reportedly join the royals this Christmas.

Prince Andrew and Fergie

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson may be part of the royal celebrations, it was reported. Their two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may also be with them.