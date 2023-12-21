close_game
News / World News / Prince William-Kate's daughter Charlotte once received this $45,000 gift

Prince William-Kate's daughter Charlotte once received this $45,000 gift

ByMallika Soni
Dec 21, 2023 08:00 AM IST

The gift was given to Princess Charlotte when she was born in 2015 by the Natural Sapphire Company.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte was once given a lavish and expensive baby toy, The Daily Express reported. What was the gift? An 18-karat white gold rattle lined with sapphires, rubies and diamonds. What was its price? $45,182. (Not kidding)

Princess Charlotte is seen. (kensingtonroyal/instagram.com)
Princess Charlotte is seen. (kensingtonroyal/instagram.com)

When was the gift given?

The gift was given to Princess Charlotte when she was born in 2015 by the Natural Sapphire Company as a thank you to her parents because after they became engaged in 2010 sales of sapphire engagement rings went through the roof. This happened because women tried to replicate Kate Middleton’s ring.

What did the company say

“When Kate and William were engaged with the iconic blue sapphire ring that once belonged to Princess Diana, our sapphire ring sales rocketed,” the company said at the time on its website, adding, “Women everywhere wanted to be just as fashionable as Kate. Today, we continue to grow as a business, and it is with great joy that we celebrate the birth of a new royal [Charlotte]. We’re thanking Kate and William for introducing our company to the world by gifting a custom-designed baby rattle fit for their princess.”

The company explained, “Baby gifts made from precious metals are a tradition dating back to the 18th century. Our luxury rattle, worth $45,000, is made from 18k white gold, lined with sapphires, rubies, and diamonds to produce the Union Jack flag. Such a unique gift, unlike any they will receive from well wishers around the world, will surely be treasured.”

Not the most expensive gift Princess Charlotte has gotten, thought

Princess Charlotte has received more extravagant gifts. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau made a $100,000 donation to Immunize Canada in her name when she was a year old. He also gave Charlotte a more reasonably priced snowsuit and a book, it was reported.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

