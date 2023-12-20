Watch: Meghan Markle returns to acting. It's a ‘bizarre’ coffee advertisement

Meghan Markle returned to acting with a new advertisement for a vegan coffee brand. Prince Harry's wife appeared as an office worker in the Clevr Blends commercial in which she was seen stacking boxes, making hot drinks and working on a computer. Meghan Markle can be seen in the background of every scene.

Through the ad, Meghan Markle is seen in the background of every scene, appearing as an employee of every department: “fulfilment crew”, digital team and operations team. As the commercial ends, Meghan Markle is seen failing to fist bump another member of the team in the final shot. She walks off camera laughing.

Meghan Markle was an early supporter of the brand as she invested an undisclosed sum in 2020, it was then reported. This marked her first solo business venture after stepping down from the royal family roles and moving from the UK to California.

Clevr Blends shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Damn, you’re keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements. So grateful for the immense love and support this year—thanks for helping us keep the latte-loving dream alive, and thriving!xo.”